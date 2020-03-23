Red Sox righty Collin McHugh on social distancing, and what he’s looking forward to at Fenway

The newest member of the Red Sox is already sparking debate in Boston – over breakfast cereal.

Right-hander Collin McHugh, who was signed to a 1-year deal March 5, took over the team’s official Twitter account Monday from his home in Atlanta to answer fans’ questions about what has him excited for the season, his favorite ballpark to play in, and how he’s keeping busy while social distancing.

In response to a question about how he’s staying active and healthy while at home, he took the opportunity to give a shoutout to his wife, Ashley.

“She’s a really good cook,” he said, praising the homemade pizza and chicken noodle soup that they’ve enjoyed recently.

McHugh is pitching in, too – he said he’s going to attempt to make chicken pot pie, and his go-to cereal is Honey Nut Cheerios. And for dessert? The 32-year-old loves pistachios and “anything with chocolate.”

Pistachios… But actually anything with chocolate.

If there were chocolate covered pistachios that would be it. – @Collin_McHugh https://t.co/1tPzol9V8q — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 23, 2020

For entertainment, McHugh confessed to watching “The Office” on Netflix for the “6th or 7th time,” but he’s also binging “Cheers”, according to his wife, who chimed in amid criticism that he should be watching that since he will soon be based in Boston.

“The idea of being a regular somewhere like that is very comforting,” he added from his personal Twitter account.

the idea of being a regular somewhere like that is very comforting https://t.co/v5YQgdo2g0 — Collin McHugh (@Collin_McHugh) March 23, 2020

McHugh, who said his dream guest on his podcast “The Twelve Six” would be David Ortiz, also shared his excitement for the 2020 season.

After joking that his four-year-old son, Elder, is “very dedicated to green” and thrilled about the color of his dad’s new home ballpark, McHugh noted the intimacy of watching a game at Fenway.

“My favorite part is how close the fans are,” he wrote. “It feels like you could be playing a game in 1920.”

My kid loves the fact that Fenway is all green. He's very dedicated to green. My favorite part is how close the fans are. It feels like you could be playing a game in 1920. –@Collin_McHugh https://t.co/qBI7n4ebF6 — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 23, 2020

Those fans are an important part of the game to McHugh, who has played for the Mets, Rockies, and Astros since being drafted in 2012.

“I think I look good in red,” McHugh quipped when asked about what he was looking forward to about playing for the Red Sox.

“In reality, getting to play in front of Sox fans. It’s a dream of any baseball player.”