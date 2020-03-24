Red Sox minor leaguer tests positive for coronavirus

The Red Sox have shut down activity at their spring training home in Fort Myers.JIM DAVIS/GLOBE STAFF
March 24, 2020

The Red Sox announced Tuesday night that a minor leaguer had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The player’s positive test occurred March 23 following his return home. The Sox said he was last at Fenway South March 15.

The Red Sox kept the player’s name confidential and believe he contracted the virus after leaving spring training.

As a precaution, the Red Sox decided to shut down all activity at Fenway South for at least two weeks. The facility will undergo a deep cleaning to disinfect the area. The Sox have instructed all players who came in close contact with the minor leaguer to self-quarantine for two weeks.

