Dustin Pedroia is selling his Chestnut Hill mansion for $8.95 million

Dustin Pedroia is selling his seven-bedroom, 6.5-bath mansion in Chestnut Hill, according to Realtor.com

The Red Sox second baseman purchased the home in 2013, the same year the team won the World Series, and has it listed on the market for $8.95 million. The property is less than a mile from now-Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady’s home, which is on the market as well.

Pedroia’s home is 8,500 square feet on almost an acre of land. It features three levels, which includes the “lower level” that is equipped with a gym, media room, and a guest bedroom that has an en-suite bathroom.

Advertisement

The main area has a gourmet kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, a dining room, living room and a, ” breakfast room, butler’s pantry, and two powder rooms.” The family room features French-style doors that lead out to a stone patio and backyard, which has a pool.

On the second level, there’s a master suite that is equipped with a fireplace, a balcony and a marble bath. The remaining five bedrooms all have bath suites, and there is a playroom and a laundry room on this floor as well.

Pedroia, who has suited up for the Sox for the past 14 seasons, has missed his third-straight spring training due to a knee injury he suffered in 2017. He is currently on the team’s 60-day injured list.