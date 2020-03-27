FROM

Red Sox grow part-time relief pool to $1.5 million, include Aramark vendors

A vendor carries his crate of hot dogs on his head during the Red Sox home opener at Fenway Park in 2015.
A vendor carries his crate of hot dogs on his head during the Red Sox home opener at Fenway Park in 2015. –JESSICA RINALDI/GLOBE STAFF
SHARE TWEET 2 COMMENTS
By
The Boston Globe
March 27, 2020

The Red Sox decided that concessions workers at Fenway are part of the Red Sox family after all.

The 1,000-plus game-day employees of Aramark, the concessionaire sub-contracted by the team to sell hot dogs and beer, mix drinks, and keep suites stocked at Fenway Park will now be able to partake in an expanded pool of relief aid for game-day workers affected by the shuttering of the baseball season.

The pot of relief money will grow 50 percent, from $1 million to $1.5 million, with the Aramark concessionaires joining Red Sox game-day staff such as ticket-takers, ushers, and grounds crew as recipients of the aid.

The $1 million aid plan was announced two weeks ago.

Details on how much money will go to each employee and when have yet to be hammered out, but Zineb Curran, vice president of corporate communication, said the funds are an acknowledgement of the role all game-day employees play.

“We consider all of the Aramark workers at our ballparks to be part of the extended Red Sox family, and while we understand that this support doesn’t fully mitigate the impact of what they are experiencing, we hope it will provide some measure of help and relief during this challenging period,” said Curran.

The Aramark workers at Fenway this week began circulating a petition to ask the Red Sox to pay them, even though Aramark hires and cuts their checks.

The Philadelphia-based company has not yet responded to multiple attempts for comment this week. The union and Aramark have held talks, but they had not progressed.

Carlos Aramayo, president of Boston Local 26 which represents the workers, was thrilled to hear the news.

“That is fantastic,” said Aramayo. “Obviously, we want to know what the details are, and I’m sure we’ll get that sorted out, but that is very exciting to hear that that decision was made and the Red Sox are looking to do the right thing.”

Fenway’s Aramark workers have already missed one training day for which they would be paid, and would have had two more days to work before the previously scheduled April 2 home opener. With the season on hold at least through the middle of May, at least 19 games of the 81-game Fenway slate will be, at minimum, delayed.

Advertisement
Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox Coronavirus MLB

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020, file photo, a man walks in front of a Tokyo Olympics logo at the Tokyo metropolitan government headquarters. The postponement of the Tokyo Games has catapulted the sports organizations that make up the backbone of the U.S. Olympic team into crisis. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)
Olympics
Tokyo Olympics organizers considering July 2021 for opening ceremony March 28, 2020 | 6:39 PM
Josh Kantor is the organist for Red Sox games at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Red Sox organist Josh Kantor is still spreading joy, from inside his home March 28, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Sean Grande is shown courtside at TD Garden.
Celtics
Chad Finn: The games may be fake, but Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell are really calling the action March 28, 2020 | 3:25 PM
Jarrett Stidham has thrown four career NFL passes.
Patriots
Here are the odds on who will start at quarterback for the Patriots March 28, 2020 | 1:02 PM
Boston, MA., 09/17/15, A tour of New Balance's new headquarters on Guest Street. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
Business
New Balance is working to manufacture facial masks  March 28, 2020 | 12:34 PM
Tom Brady Sr. looks on during Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Sr. weighs in on his son's decision to the leave the Patriots March 28, 2020 | 11:09 AM
Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert speak during a game.
NBA
Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, and rest of Utah Jazz cleared of coronavirus March 28, 2020 | 10:09 AM
Tom Brady and Drew Brees will now play in the same division.
NFL
Projecting the upcoming NFL schedule March 28, 2020 | 9:19 AM
The highly touted prospect will join the Ducks organization.
NHL
BU's Trevor Zegras leaving school after one year, signs with Anaheim Ducks March 28, 2020 | 9:09 AM
One draft expert predicts the Patriots will select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the NFL Draft.
Patriots
NFL mock draft roundup: Here are the prospects draft experts predict the Patriots will pick March 28, 2020 | 7:30 AM
The Patriots drafted N'Keal Harry in the first round in 2019.
NFL
How the NFL Draft process works from home March 28, 2020 | 7:22 AM
Olympian and Head of the Charles Women’s Singles reigning champion Gevvie Stone, of Cambridge, MA, lining up for the Championship Women's Singles race.
Olympics
Newton's Gevvie Stone paused her medical career to train for the now-postponed Olympics. Now, she's grappling with guilt and uncertainty March 28, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Kris Jenkins' buzzer-beating shot to win Villanova the title in 2016 is one of the top moments in recent March Madness history, but it isn't Chad Finn's favorite moment.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: What is your all-time favorite NCAA Tournament basketball game? March 28, 2020 | 5:00 AM
David Ortiz thanked the doctors and nurses at Massachusetts General Hospital for their work during the coronavirus outbreak.
David Ortiz
David Ortiz sends an uplifting message to Mass. General Hospital staff March 27, 2020 | 7:22 PM
ESPN announcer Doris Burke said she tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.
Coronavirus
ESPN's Doris Burke tests positive for COVID-19 March 27, 2020 | 5:48 PM
Sports News
Taking a look at sports talk radio's calming effect March 27, 2020 | 4:15 PM
Fans at Fenway Park watch Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello throw the first pitch of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
MLB
Report: MLB won’t start season until travel, gathering bans are lifted March 27, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Red Sox' Dustin Pedroia is selling his home in Chestnut Hill, MA.
Real Estate
Dustin Pedroia's mansion in Chestnut Hill is for sale March 27, 2020 | 3:26 PM
Brad Stevens at Celtics' media day in 2017.
Celtics
Brad Stevens shares an update on how the Celtics are managing the NBA's hiatus March 27, 2020 | 1:31 PM
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 29: Molly Seidel reacts after finishing second in the Women's U.S. Olympic marathon team trials on February 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Olympics
Boston resident Molly Seidel qualified for the Olympic marathon. She's worried about what happens now. March 27, 2020 | 10:02 AM
Tom Brady and Antonio Brown won't be reuniting on the Bucs' roster, according to Bruce Arians.
Patriots
Bruce Arians says a Tom Brady-Antonio Brown reunion is 'not going to happen' March 27, 2020 | 9:30 AM
Kyle Van Noy signed a lucrative deal to play for Brian Flores in Miami.
Patriots
Kyle Van Noy wasn’t surprised that Tom Brady left the Patriots March 27, 2020 | 9:04 AM
NBA
Top NBA executives will take 20 percent salary reductions March 27, 2020 | 7:47 AM
NFL Draft
The NFL Draft will go on as scheduled next month March 27, 2020 | 7:41 AM
NCAA
No March Madness means $375 million less for NCAA schools March 27, 2020 | 7:37 AM
Coronavirus
Hockey equipment maker Bauer shifts to medical shields March 27, 2020 | 7:27 AM
Patriots
Bill Belichick is an Emmy nominee March 26, 2020 | 3:21 PM
Adrian Phillips prepares to play the Chiefs in 2019.
Patriots
7 things to know about the 7 Patriots free agent signings March 26, 2020 | 2:31 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady listens to a question at his post-game news conference after the Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Foxborough, Mass. Brady said on social media, Friday, March 20, 2020, he has signed with with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Tom Brady
Remember, Tom Brady is a human being March 26, 2020 | 12:59 PM
Tom Brady's last trademark attempt was rejected in 2019.
Patriots
Tom Brady's agents have already filed a Tampa Bay-themed trademark application March 26, 2020 | 12:08 PM