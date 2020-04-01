PawSox ballpark construction project in Worcester is halted

The anticipated move of the Red Sox’ Triple A affiliate from Pawtucket, R.I., to Worcester for the start of the 2021 season may be in jeopardy.

One day after Governor Charlie Baker broadened the pool of non-essential businesses in Massachusetts to suspend operations until at least May 4 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Worcester suspended construction on Polar Park. Construction on the ballpark — which is slated to open as the home of the WooSox for the start of the 2021 season — was suspended on Wednesday, with plans to secure the site on Thursday and Friday.

“All of us with the Worcester Red Sox recognize what a difficult and unusual time we are living in, and all of us should recognize that the health of our community, our country, and the world are what’s most important,” the Worcester Red Sox said in a statement. “We want nothing more than for Polar Park to be a point of pride for the people of Worcester and the Commonwealth — including the many local skilled construction workers who are putting their heart and soul into this ballpark. We concur with our partners that a temporary halt gives our community the best opportunity to permanently contain this destructive virus.”

It remains to be determined whether the delay will prevent Polar Park from opening on time.