Forbes: Red Sox are third most valuable MLB franchise at $3.3 billion

Boston Red Sox's Chaim Bloom looks out at Fenway Park in Boston, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, after it was announced he will be the baseball team's Chief Baseball Officer. In this role, Bloom will be responsible for all matters of baseball operations. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Chaim Bloom, Red Sox chief baseball officer. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
AP
April 9, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — Forbes estimates the New York Yankees are baseball’s most valuable franchise at $5 billion, up 9% over last year and 47% more than the No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers at $3.4 billion.

The Yankees are second among all sports in Forbes’ evaluations to the Dallas Cowboys, listed at $5.5 billion in the last NFL ranking.

The Yankees’ YES Network broadcasts Forbes “SportsMoney” television show.

The Boston Red Sox are third at $3.3 billion, Forbes said Thursday, followed by the Chicago Cubs ($3.2 billion), San Francisco ($3.1 billion), the New York Mets ($2.4 billion), St. Louis ($2.2 billion) and Philadelphia ($2 billion).

Miami was last at $980 million, a drop of $20 million. Also near the bottom were Kansas City ($1.025 billion), Tampa Bay ($1.05 billion), Cincinnati ($1.075 billion) and Oakland ($1.1 billion).

Forbes estimates the MLB average team value rose 4% from last year to $1.85 billion, the smallest annual appreciation since a 2% rise in 2010.

