2018 World Series MVP Steve Pearce announced his retirement

Former Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce announced his retirement Monday, a day after turning 37. Pearce made the announcement on WEEI.

The decision marks the end of a 13-year career for Pearce, who played for all five teams in the American League East in addition to the Pittsburgh Pirates, who drafted him in 2005. He joined the Red Sox in a 2018 trade with the Toronto Blue Jays, but missed much of last season with injuries before becoming a free agent.

Pearce had not played a major league game since May 31, when he had just one at-bat.

“It has been a good run,” Pearce told WEEI’s Mike Mutnansky. “I have 10 years in there. Right now, I am officially retired.”

Advertisement

Pearce was named World Series MVP for his performance in five championship games, when he hit .333 with three home runs, including the tying homer before a three-run double in Game 4. His two other home runs came in Game 5 to help the Red Sox clinch their ninth World Series in franchise history.

Pearce also addressed the ongoing investigation into the Red Sox for sign-stealing during that championship season, saying that the players were “all going to be free” after the report.

“That’s such a joke to us,” he said. “When it came out we were all kind of joking about it. We just want this to pass us. We won it fair and square. Whatever they accused us of, we were all kind of like, ‘I can’t believe this is even an issue.’ Once the report comes out we’re all going to be free.

“You don’t like it, especially that we were the champions and individually I have that award (World Series MVP). And we have this floating over our head when we just had such an unbelievable season. We had the perfect team and great camaraderie with everybody and then this gets thrown out here. We’re just like, ‘What the heck?’ … We just want this to pass us. We just want to play some baseball. Another bump in the road, I guess.”

Advertisement

The Florida resident will be busy in retirement. A lifelong Boston sports fan — his father, Steve, is from Rehoboth — Pearce said he bought season tickets to watch Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

“I’ve been a huge Pats fan pretty much my whole life,” Pearce said. “I got to watch Tom Brady come in there and take the franchise and do it for 20 years. As much as I love the Patriots, I love Tom Brady, too, and when he gets to come down to Tampa, I’m looking forward to watching him play. It was a no-brainer for me to get those tickets.”