Red Sox establish food fund to help in New England and Florida

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox charitable foundation has established a fund to help ensure no one goes hungry during the pandemic.

The team on Wednesday announced the creation of the Red Sox Foundation Emergency Hardship Fund to help people who are experiencing food insecurity in New England and near the team’s spring training home in southwest Florida.

“We looked at so many issues facing families as a result of this pandemic to determine how we could best help,” said Foundation Executive Director Bekah Salwasser. “We found food insecurity to be the most pervasive in the communities where we operate and are hopeful this fund will help relieve some degree of worry and anxiety for families who are experiencing hardship during this unprecedented time.”

The fund was started with $300,000 from the foundation, with additional support from players and management.

Applicants who demonstrate financial hardship will be eligible to receive a $250 grocery gift card.

Those who need assistance may apply online at redsoxfoundation.org/hardship.

In addition to establishing and seeding the Emergency Hardship Fund, the Red Sox Foundation has made a $250,000 donation to the City of Boston’s Resiliency Fund as well as a $100,000 donation to the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund.

