Everything Red Sox players have had to say about their 2018 sign-stealing accusations

Nearly the entirely starting lineup of the World Series champions have professed innocence.

Boston Red Sox 2018
A cameraman focuses on Fenway Park prior to the team's 2018 home opener. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
April 16, 2020 | 8:36 AM

COMMENTARY

It’s been three months since Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox parted ways in a bizarre press conference, the team going out of its way to stress a man appearing responsible for multiple illegal sign-stealing scandals wasn’t being fired, or departing for anything he did with the under-investigation 2018 Red Sox.

The refrain that January afternoon from Kennedy, primary owner John Henry (of both the Boston Red Sox and Boston Globe Media Partners, including Boston.com), chairman Tom Werner, and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom was to reserve judgment in the face of MLB investigating illegal sign stealing during Boston’s 2018 championship season.

Advertisement

The results of that inquiry are still yet to be published thanks largely to COVID-19, something Bloom admitted Wednesday on WEEI was “obviously frustrating,” but our perspective has already changed. Cora, implied as the mastermind of Houston’s 2017 sign-stealing efforts in MLB’s January report, was not its driving force.

And the 2018 Red Sox believe the delay in MLB releasing its findings is keeping them from being exonerated. That’s been abundantly clear from the comments of no less than 10 players from that team.

Steve Pearce

The World Series MVP officially announced his retirement Monday, going on to tell WEEI’s Mike Mutnansky the allegations levied in The Athletic — based on conversations with three people who were with the team that season — are bogus.

“That’s such a joke to us. When it came out, we were all kind of joking about it,” Pearce said. “We just want this to pass us. We won it fair and square. Whatever they accused us of, we were all kind of like, ‘I can’t believe this is even an issue.’ Once the report comes out, we’re all going to be free.

“You don’t like it, especially that we were the champions and individually I have that award. And we have this floating over our head when we just had such an unbelievable season. We had the perfect team and great camaraderie with everybody and then this gets thrown out here. We’re just like, ‘What the heck?’ … Another bump in the road, I guess.”

Xander Bogaerts

Advertisement

The first member of the team to speak out was, not surprisingly, its public face following Mookie Betts’s departure. Though he largely declined to talk about the investigation, Bogaerts said he had zero belief it tainted the team’s 119-win season and ninth championship.

“Nah, absolutely not,” said Bogaerts at the annual Boston Baseball Writers dinner on Jan. 16, the first major team event following Cora’s departure. “We came to the park every day, we worked hard, we practiced hard, worked as teammates, and had each other’s back. We had a great coaching staff along with that.”

A month later, the Los Angeles Times quoted Bogaerts in an extensive piece on the allegations as saying he was “pretty confident” nothing would be found.

“There’s a lot of chatter, you hear lot of stuff going on, a lot of stuff that hasn’t been answered yet,” he said. “We’ll see what happens.”

J.D. Martinez

A vociferous student of video whose arrival in Boston immediately made the rest of the lineup better, Martinez was the first to unequivocally make clear he thought the Red Sox were not guilty of anything. At the team’s Winter Weekend in Springfield on Jan. 18, the same week as Cora’s departure, Martinez said he was excited for the investigation to get over with.

“Just so they can see there was nothing going on here,” he told reporters. “Everyone seems to forget that 2016-17, this team was a really good team. We just got better.”

Advertisement

Once in Fort Myers, Martinez added another detail: He didn’t learn of Houston’s illegal efforts first from Cora, Houston’s 2017 bench coach. He learned them from Mike Fiers, the former Houston pitcher who first reported the Astros scheme to the league, then went public when MLB dragged its feet.

“He was amazing at picking up things the right way,” Martinez said of Cora. “These guys here, the guys that we have, they’re so good at every little thing. Any little hiccup they’ll find it. But you can put me on any [lie] detector you want, I’ll volunteer it. That never happened here.”

Rafael Devers

The breakout star of the 2019 team played his first full MLB season as a 21-year-old the prior year, cracking 21 home runs and establishing himself as the third baseman of the future. Speaking to the Globe’s Stan Grossfeld during a January workout in Florida, he minced no words about how the 2018 Red Sox did what they did.

“We didn’t cheat. We have a lot of talent. We don’t need to cheat, and we became champs without cheating,” he said. “They can continue investigating, but that’s why they haven’t found anything, because we didn’t cheat.”

Andrew Benintendi

Speaking to reporters in Fort Myers on Feb. 13, the 2018 team’s No. 2 hitter expressed little concern about the league’s investigation.

“We know what’s going on, and we know that we didn’t do anything. As far as what the report’s going to say, whatever it says, it says,” Benintendi said. “I think we’re all just looking forward to 2020. I think all of us are confident in what’s going to come out. All we can do is focus on baseball. There’s a lot of distractions, obviously. We’re all just ready to focus on this year.”

Jackie Bradley Jr.

The center fielder is among those Red Sox who were here in 2017, when the team was fined for illegal electronics in the dugout. A Fitbit, according to the late Nick Cafardo, was used in a system to get opposition signs from the video room to players in the dugout, to baserunners, to hitters. In the midst of it, Bradley Jr. cracked wise, tapping his wrist on his way back to the dugout following a home run.

He was just as emphatic when talking about the more recent allegations in February.

“They’ll find out soon enough. I mean, it’s one of those things where you just wait and don’t pass judgment until you know the truth,” he said. “So many people are so quick to pass the blame and this and that. Until you know all the truths, I would advise you to wait and then go from there.”

Mookie Betts/David Price

The allegations had been public for nearly a month when the blockbuster trade of one-time MVP Mookie Betts and one-time Cy Young winner David Price to Los Angeles was finalized. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was asked by Joel Sherman of the New York Post whether there was any concern about making such a blockbuster trade before MLB’s findings were out.

“I know with our front office, we do a lot of our due diligence before we make a deal,” Roberts said. “We have no questions or any concerns, none at all.”

Price actually did offer a thought after leaving town, telling The Athletic’s Pedro Moura that he “expects nothing” will come out of the Red Sox investigation. (Additionally, commissioner Rob Manfred granted players immunity in the Houston investigation, knowing he’d likely lose appeals on any suspensions he levied.)

Chris Sale

The 2017 Astros rolled through the Red Sox in a four-game Division Series. Most notably, Sale gave up three home runs in a disastrous Game 1 at Minute Maid Park, his first career postseason start.

“I was standing out on the mound, I was like, ‘How the hell are they doing [this]?’ They’re hitting breaking balls over the fence. Hitting fastballs at their neck. And yeah, it crosses your mind,” Sale said, six weeks before his Tommy John diagnosis. “I’m not going to sit here and say they were because I don’t have 100 percent evidence. I mean I guess there is in the investigation. But that specific scenario, I don’t know.”

As for his team?

“You saw me play last year. You know I wasn’t cheating,” he quipped, referencing his career-worst 6-11, 4.40 ERA season in 2019. “I gave [MLB] every bit of information I had. We have no reason to lie. We’ll see what happens.”

Rick Porcello

A pitcher’s perspective on sign stealing is certainly different to that of a hitter, but speaking to the New York Post after signing with the Mets in February, Porcello — who won 18 games and led the Red Sox in innings in 2018 — echoed the feelings of his former bosses.

“My immediate reaction was, I’d like to hear and see more before you just start saying that something like this was going with us and whatever was happening wasn’t happening with every other team around the league,” Porcello said. “All I know is every team has a certain amount of technology that they have access to during the game.”

Mitch Moreland

Quoted in the LA Times piece, Moreland — the starting first baseman in 2018 and a somewhat surprising recipient of a new contract in 2020 — kept things closer to the vest, but had similar views to his teammates.

“I can’t really answer any questions about any of that stuff because our investigation is still ongoing,” he said, “but to my knowledge, there’s nothing that they can come down on us for.”

He continued, in a conversation with the Globe‘s Dan Shaughnessy: “From what I remember from it, we were just a good team and we went out and we prepared well and we won it. That’s the best team I’ve ever played on.”

Ian Kinsler

Some of the more expansive comments on the Red Sox practices in 2018 came from one of their bit players. Kinsler was acquired from the Angels at the trade deadline, appearing in 48 games, including 11 in the postseason. (His two-out throwing error in the 13th inning of Game 3 helped the Dodgers tie a game they eventually won in 18.)

The four-time All-Star second baseman retired with 1,999 career hits after playing 2019 in San Diego, taking an advisory job with the team in December. Speaking to 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas in February, the former Rangers star furthered the idea that pulling signs from the video room in-game is widespread, and what Boston was doing in 2018 — relaying signs to a baserunner — was far less egregious than Houston’s defiant system involving trash cans and a dedicated TV monitor.

“In my opinion, it’s not anywhere close to what’s going on here [in Houston]. The Red Sox were just a very tight-knit group. When I was injected into that team in the middle of the season, it was a lot like the Rangers clubs that I was on where it was just a very tight-knit group and their system was flawless,” Kinsler said. “They just had a very good system at relaying from second base to home plate, and that was it. Honestly.”

Kinsler believes baseball needs to eliminate in-game video access if they want to root out sign stealing via technology. (Something J.D. Martinez has come out against.) The temptation to peek, when hitters routinely go over every at-bat during games to check for swing flaws, simply can’t be eliminated.

“I’m going to go back again and I’m going to check out the signs and see if I can crack ’em,” Kinsler said. “If I can, I can. If I can’t, I can’t.”

“I’m interested to see what happens with this whole report because I truly believe that they’re not going to find anything that’s substantial. I mean, they might throw a small punishment out there because they did a report. I don’t know. I don’t where they stand on this whole thing. We saw where they stood on the Astros thing. I just really don’t see any form of punishment coming out to the Red Sox. It was a very good team.

“And in the playoffs, we couldn’t … you’re playing against the best teams. All the best teams know what’s going on. … We got a game into the playoffs with the Red Sox, and we couldn’t run our system. Because it was just too difficult.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox Commentary Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Wrestling
WWE cuts wrestlers, even as Florida deems pro sports 'essential' April 16, 2020 | 8:01 AM
Women's Sports
Women's sports likely to struggle with coronavirus fallout April 16, 2020 | 7:53 AM
MLB
Rob Manfred's plan to save the baseball season April 16, 2020 | 7:43 AM
Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) runs after a reception against Michigan during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Patriots
Who the Patriots should consider at wide receiver in this year's NFL Draft April 16, 2020 | 7:40 AM
Quarterback Dennis Grosel has an opportunity to orchestrate the Boston College offense.
College Football
Commissioners: No college football before campuses open April 16, 2020 | 7:36 AM
In this Sept. 22, 2019, photo, Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen blocks during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland. Allen said Wednesday, April 15, 2020, that he tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago. Allen is the first active NFL player to acknowledge testing positive during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
NFL
Rams' Brian Allen is the 1st NFL player to reveal positive COVID-19 test April 16, 2020 | 7:24 AM
Larry Bird with Charles Barkley during the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.
Olympics
Olympic Channel will rerun games from 1992 Dream Team April 15, 2020 | 5:31 PM
Bill Belichick writing notes during the 2019 season.
Patriots
An NFL insider described the 'intrigue' surrounding the Patriots taking a QB in the 2020 draft April 15, 2020 | 4:44 PM
Dwight Evans, a three-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner, is a finalist among the Modern Baseball Era committee’s choices for the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Who are 3 former players that should be in the Baseball Hall of Fame? April 15, 2020 | 4:31 PM
Boston, MA - 4/29/1981: From left, Boston Celtics' Chris Ford, Larry Bird, M.L. Carr, Gerald Henderson and Cedric Maxwell celebrate the win over Philadelphia in Game Five of the second round of the 1981 NBA playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at the Boston Garden on April 29, 1981. (Frank O'Brien/Globe Staff) --- BGPA Reference: 180614_BS_012
Celtics
Chad Finn: Catching up with Cedric Maxwell April 15, 2020 | 3:07 PM
Kemba Walker scored 20 points in the Celtics' win over the Lakers on Monday night.
NBA
What we know about the NBA's potential return to action April 15, 2020 | 2:20 PM
Kyle Van Noy signed a lucrative deal to play for Brian Flores in Miami.
Patriots
10 linebackers who could be fits for the Patriots in the 2020 NFL Draft April 15, 2020 | 12:34 PM
Fans at Fenway Park watch Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello throw the first pitch of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
Red Sox
Red Sox establish food fund to help in New England and Florida April 15, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics face the New York Knicks on Sunday.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum says he hasn’t picked up a basketball since games stopped last month April 15, 2020 | 11:42 AM
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus at the White House on Monday.
National News
Dr. Anthony Fauci lays out scenario for a return to sports — but only in fan-free arenas April 15, 2020 | 11:36 AM
Ray Allen Boston Celtics
Celtics
Ray Allen said he received death threats after leaving the Celtics in 2012 April 15, 2020 | 10:43 AM
It would be something of a celebration if Tiger Woods and the PGA Tour resumed its season in June.
Golf
PGA Tour to resume play in June without fans, report says April 15, 2020 | 9:05 AM
FILE - In this July 25 2019 file photo, the pack rides during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 208 kilometers (130 miles) with start in Embrun and finish in Valloire, France. This year's Tour de France will now start on Aug. 29 in Nice and finish on Sept. 20 in Paris and will be followed by cycling's other two major races. The Tour could not start as scheduled on June 27 because of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/ Christophe Ena, File)
World
Tour de France rescheduled to start Aug. 29 and end Sept. 20 April 15, 2020 | 8:41 AM
Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA All-Star basketball game during a news conference in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
NBA
Unfiltered Michael Jordan gets last word in ESPN's 'Last Dance' April 15, 2020 | 8:02 AM
Kyle Larson.
NASCAR
NASCAR’s Kyle Larson fired after sponsors walk over N-word slur April 15, 2020 | 7:49 AM
Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Baseball
Arizona willing to host MLB, which cuts senior staff pay April 15, 2020 | 7:39 AM
Bill Walton.
Celtics
A healthy Bill Walton is doing what he can to help others April 15, 2020 | 6:16 AM
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis stands on the Major League Baseball logo that serves as the on deck circle during the first inning of a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Indians Wednesday, April 24, 2013, in Chicago.
MLB
MLB players, employees to participate in largest coronavirus antibody study in U.S. April 14, 2020 | 9:31 PM
Fort Myers, FL: 02-10-20: Red Sox bench coach (and possibly their manager soon) Ron Roenicke arrives at Jet Blue Park this morning. (Jim Davis Globe Staff).
Red Sox
Ron Roenicke: Gut feeling says MLB will return this season April 14, 2020 | 5:40 PM
Montreal Impact's Maximiliano Urruti, left, breaks away from New England Revolution's Henry Kessler during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
New England Revolution
MLS calls goal of returning in mid-May 'extremely unlikely' April 14, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Coronavirus
Tour de France postponed, could start in late August April 14, 2020 | 4:32 PM
09/12/16: Boston, MA: Red Sox DH David Ortiz is pictured as he hits a home run. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Baltimore Orioles in a regular season MLB baseball gamut Fenway Park. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) section: metro topic: Red Sox-Orioles
TV
Instant Replay: The best sports on TV Tuesday night April 14, 2020 | 2:31 PM
Hank Steinbrenner
Hank Steinbrenner, Yankees co-owner, dies at 63 April 14, 2020 | 1:34 PM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
NFL
Here’s how networks plan to cover the NFL Draft April 14, 2020 | 1:22 PM
Dwight Evans, 1976 (24)
MLB
Who are 3 former MLB players who should be in the Hall of Fame? April 14, 2020 | 1:20 PM