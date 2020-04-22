Timeline: MLB’s investigation into the Red Sox

Alex Cora is suspended from Major League Baseball for one year for his conduct while serving as bench coach of the Houston Astros in 2017, according to the highly anticipated report into alleged sign stealing by the Red Sox released on Wednesday.

In addition, the Red Sox lose a second-round pick in this year’s draft, and replay operator J.T. Watkins has been banned through 2020 and cannot return to his job in 2021. The team was not fined.

The report on the results of the investigation had been anticipated since January — MLB commissioner Rob Manfred initially said he hoped to have the matter concluded before spring training — but was frequently delayed.

Here’s how we reached this point:

▪ Sept. 15, 2017: The Red Sox are fined an undisclosed amount for using an Apple Watch to convey decoded signs to the dugout. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred issues a memo to all teams, putting them on notice that “use of electronic equipment to steal signs would be dealt with more severely by my office.”

▪ Oct. 5, 2017: The Astros and Red Sox begin their American League Division Series, which Houston wins, three games to one. Houston wins Games 1 and 2 decisively, rolling to 8-2 victories in both games at Minute Maid Park. The series becomes more competitive when the action shifts to Fenway Park, with the Red Sox rolling to a 10-3 win in Game 3 on Oct. 8 before succumbing in Game 4, 5-4, on Oct. 9.

▪ Oct. 22, 2017: Red Sox announce a three-year deal for Alex Cora to become their new manager.

▪ Nov. 1, 2017: Astros win Game 7 of the World Series against the Dodgers. Houston goes 2-1 at home during the series and 2-2 on the road.

▪ 2017-18 offseason: Commissioner’s office informs clubs that phones in replay review room and dugout will now be monitored.

▪ March 29, 2018: Cora makes his debut as manager of the Red Sox.

▪ Oct. 18, 2018: Red Sox beat Astros in Game 5 of the ALCS to advance to the World Series. Houston takes Game 1 at Fenway and the Red Sox rebound to take Game 2. On the road at Minute Maid Park, Boston wins three games in a row to advance.

▪ Oct. 28, 2018: Cora coaches Red Sox to World Series win over Dodgers.

▪ Nov. 12, 2019: The Athletic publishes a report detailing the trash-can scheme, prompting an MLB investigation. The next day, Cora declines to comment on the report to the Globe.

▪ Jan. 7, 2020: Major League Baseball announces it will investigate allegations that the Red Sox illegally stole signs in 2018 using the video replay room, following another Athletic report.

▪ Jan. 13, 2020: Luhnow and Hinch are suspended, then fired, after commissioner’s report is released.

▪ Jan. 14, 2020: The Red Sox announce that the team and Cora have parted ways.

▪ Jan. 17 2020: J.D. Martinez says the investigation will show there was no cheating going on with the Red Sox.

▪ Jan. 31, 2020: Shortstop Rafael Devers insists the Red Sox didn’t cheat to win the World Series.

▪ Feb. 5, 2020: Manfred states that no Red Sox players will be sanctioned.

▪ Feb. 11, 2020: Red Sox name Ron Roenicke interim manager.

▪ Feb. 19, 2020: Ian Kinsler, who was a member of the World Series-winning roster, downplays the system of stealing signs, and says he doesn’t believe the league’s punishment will be severe.

▪ March 20, 2020: A lawyer representing the Red Sox in a lawsuit related to the investigation says the team does not admit to wrongdoing.

▪ April 10, 2020: A class-action lawsuit filed in January by five fantasy sports bettors against Major League Baseball, the Red Sox, and the Houston Astros is dismissed by a New York City judge.

▪ April 13, 2020: 2018 World Series MVP Steve Pearce says he and his Red Sox teammates were “all going to be free” when Major League Baseball releases a report on its investigation.