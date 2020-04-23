Read Alex Cora’s statement on MLB’s investigation of the 2018 Red Sox

The former Red Sox manager was relieved the investigation exonerated him with the Red Sox.

Alex Cora
Alex Cora. –AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
April 23, 2020 | 8:36 AM

Former Red Sox manager Alex Cora released a statement regarding baseball’s investigation of the 2018 Red Sox and the team’s sign-stealing allegation:

“I am relieved that these MLB investigations are concluded and that Commissioner Manfred released his finding that I did not violate any MLB rules as a member of the Red Sox organization in 2018 or 2019. I am grateful for the Commissioner’s thoughtful and thorough investigation relating to my conduct as Red Sox manager. I also take full responsibility for the role I played, along with others, in the Astros’ violations of MLB rules in 2017. The collective conduct of the Astros organization in 2017 was unacceptable and I respect and accept the Commissioner’s discipline for my past actions.

“I would like to thank my family, friends and the Red Sox organization for their support throughout these investigations.

“Finally, on a much more serious subject, my thoughts and prayers go out to all of the first responders, healthcare professionals, essential workers and all the families who have lost a loved on to COVID-19. We all need to help each other during this difficult time.”

