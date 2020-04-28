MLB allows each team to decide its ticket refund policy

A revised schedule for the 2020 has not yet been announced.

Red Sox tickets
Tickets for most regular-season home games usually go on sale in late January. –Jessica Rinaldi For The Boston Globe
AP
April 28, 2020 | 4:52 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball told teams on Tuesday they could decide their own ticket refund policies.

Spring training was suspended on March 12 and the regular season was delayed from its scheduled March 26 start because of the new coronavirus pandemic.

A revised schedule has not been announced, and teams had treated the missed games as postponements and not announced refund policies.

Two fans sued MLB, the 30 teams and ticket companies last week in federal court in Los Angeles, seeking refunds. The suit asks for class-action status.

