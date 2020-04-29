Red Sox offer refunds for tickets to April and May games at Fenway Park

The refund only applies to tickets purchased directly from the Red Sox.

Red Sox tickets
With Fenway Park shut down, the Red Sox announced fans can begin to get refunds for tickets to early-season games. –Jessica Rinaldi For The Boston Globe
By
The Associated Press,
AP
April 29, 2020 | 5:46 PM

On Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox announced ticket refund policies for games not played through May because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Fans who purchased individual tickets directly from the Red Sox will have three options:

  • Receive a full refund
  • Receive a credit to their account which can be used during the 2020 or 2021 seasons
  • Exchange their tickets for a future game this season (fans will have the option to immediately select their new tickets and complete the exchange online).

Only games scheduled to take place at Fenway Park between April 2 and May 28 are eligible for the refunds, credits, or exchanges.

“As we continue to evaluate possibilities for the 2020 season, it’s important that we provide options to our ticket buyers for games scheduled in April and May,” Red Sox President Sam Kennedy said in a statement. “We appreciate how patient our fans have been as we worked through the implications of the pandemic on our schedule.”

A day after MLB told clubs they could decide their own ticket refund policies, several did.

The Minnesota Twins will credit season ticket holders for missed games, plus give an additional 15% credit of that amount to be used for 2020 or 2021 purchases. The Cleveland Indians said fans who had tickets for home games this March and April could receive a 10% bonus credit for a game later in 2020 or 2021.

The Red Sox extended a similar bonus credit to season ticket holders.

Season ticket holders will have the option of receiving a full refund for impacted games or a credit towards additional 2020 regular season tickets or for the 2021 season. Those season ticket holders who choose a credit will receive a 10% bonus credit incremental to the total dollar amount of their season tickets for these games.

Spring training was suspended on March 12 and the regular season was delayed from its scheduled March 26 start because of the new coronavirus pandemic.

A revised schedule has not been announced, with MLB exploring many options to play this year if it’s deemed safe by health experts and government leaders.

Two fans sued MLB, the 30 teams and ticket companies last week in federal court in Los Angeles, seeking refunds. The suit asks for class-action status.

TOPICS: Red Sox Business Coronavirus MLB

