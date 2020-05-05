Pedro Martinez and David Ortiz among All-Star cast of players raising money for COVID-19 relief

During his Hall of Fame career, one of Pedro Martinez’s iconic moments came as a member of an All-Star team at Fenway Park in 1999.

Now in retirement, he’s putting together another group of All-Stars for an even greater purpose.

Martinez, 48, recently organized the “Step Up To The Plate” campaign through his foundation to help raise money to provide critical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) for COVID-19 relief in the Dominican Republic.

According to the foundation — run by his wife, Carolina — it has raised $560,000 so far thanks in part to the involvement of more than 40 past and present baseball players.

Former Red Sox players like Martinez, David Ortiz, and Adrian Beltre have pitched in, as have current players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Blue Jays and Manny Machado of the Padres.

“The Dominican Republic is my home, and right now it needs our help,” Martinez said in a statement released by the foundation.

Martinez started the foundation in 2007, following his career in Boston (1998-2004). During his time with the Red Sox, Martinez won two Cy Young Awards and helped the team win the 2004 World Series.