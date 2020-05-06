J.D. Martinez was part of a surprise for a couple who had to postpone their wedding due to coronavirus

Joe Dolce is a New York Yankees fan. His fiancé, Isabelle Redman, is a Red Sox fan.

The couple was supposed to get married this past weekend, but their wedding — along with their honeymoon to Italy’s Amalfi Coast — have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“It was tough to not be bummed out this week just because a lot of energy went into it,” said Dolce, who works as a script coordinator for “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

But there was still reason to celebrate, even without leaving their North Hollywood apartment. Host James Corden surprised Dolce and Redman with two video messages, one from Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez and another from Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton. The rival superstars offered their congratulations but also weren’t afraid to take some playful shots.

“I know when you guys finally get married, it’ll definitely be worth the wait,” Martinez said. “Isabelle, I also heard you’re marrying a Yankees fan. I’m sorry about that. I know that can’t be easy on you. If you can get through this, Isabelle, you guys in this marriage, you can get through anything.”

“Joe, I know you’re a Yankees fan, man, that means you’re smart,” Stanton followed. “So if you’re half as smart at picking a spouse as you are at picking a team to support, I’m sure you’re in good hands with Isabelle. Except. Except you missed her biggest red flag, man — and that’s that Red Sox flag that she’s got. Hopefully, it’s collecting dust in y’all’s garage where it needs to be.”

Martinez teased he’ll be in attendance at the rescheduled wedding, requesting the chicken entrée.

Corden, with help from the Red Sox’ owners, also hooked Dolce and Redman up with a pair of tickets to watch the game from the owners’ box the next time the Yankees visit Fenway Park.

“We wish you a lifetime of love and happiness,” said Corden.

