Photos: The Red Sox honored nurses with a message on Fenway’s outfield
"Boston ❤️ Nurses."
As medical professionals, doctors and nurses continue to put themselves on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Sox decided to thank them in a personal way.
With a message written on Fenway Park.
On Wednesday, the team posted photos of the message “[Red Sox team logo] ❤️ Nurses” mowed onto the outfield. The message features the team’s signature logo spread a distance apart, a likely-temporary change that encourages social distancing. MLB suspended spring training and has postponed the regular season due to the virus.
Earlier in the day, four F-15s from the Massachusetts Air National Guard flew over hospitals in Massachusetts to show “appreciation to the thousands of heroes” who are helping fight COVID-19.
Check out some photos from Fenway Park:
