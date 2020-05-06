Photos: The Red Sox honored nurses with a message on Fenway’s outfield

"Boston ❤️ Nurses."

The Red Sox unveiled a thank-you message to nurses that has been mowed onto the outfield of Fenway Park.
The Red Sox unveiled a thank-you message to nurses that has been mowed onto the outfield of Fenway Park. –Billie Weiss / Boston Red Sox / Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
May 6, 2020 | 6:06 PM

As medical professionals, doctors and nurses continue to put themselves on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Sox decided to thank them in a personal way.

With a message written on Fenway Park.

On Wednesday, the team posted photos of the message “[Red Sox team logo] ❤️ Nurses” mowed onto the outfield. The message features the team’s signature logo spread a distance apart, a likely-temporary change that encourages social distancing. MLB suspended spring training and has postponed the regular season due to the virus. 

Earlier in the day, four F-15s from the Massachusetts Air National Guard flew over hospitals in Massachusetts to show “appreciation to the thousands of heroes” who are helping fight COVID-19.

Advertisement

Check out some photos from Fenway Park:

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox Coronavirus Fenway MLB

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
James Corden staffer wedding postponement
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez was part of a surprise for a couple who had to postpone their wedding due to coronavirus May 6, 2020 | 5:38 PM
FILE - In this May 1, 2019, file photo, Houston Astros pitcher Collin McHugh throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game in Minneapolis. McHugh agreed to a $600,000, one-year contract with the pitching-needy Boston Red Sox, a deal that allows him earn up to $4.25 million. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Red Sox
What Red Sox pitcher Collin McHugh said about starting the MLB season May 6, 2020 | 1:40 PM
Boston College tight end Jake Burt carries the ball after catching a pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State.
Roster additions
The Patriots announced they have signed 15 undrafted free agents May 6, 2020 | 1:34 PM
David Andrews
Patriots
Here's the latest on David Andrews May 6, 2020 | 10:36 AM
Don Shula in 2009.
Patriots
A former Dolphins player explained why Don Shula didn't like Bill Belichick May 6, 2020 | 10:15 AM
FILE - At left, in a Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Foxborough, Mass. At right, in a Jan. 30, 1983, file photo, Miami Dolhins head coach Don Shula reacts as he talks to reporters after losing to the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl 17 in Pasadena, Calif. Among Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Don Shula's many achievements, his 347 victories with the Baltimore Colts and Miami Dolphins stood out. But now Shula's gone, and the title of winningest coach is in jeopardy. Belichick easily leads all active coaches with 304 victories in 25 seasons and is still going strong with the Patriots. (AP Photo/File)
NFL
Will Bill Belichick overtake Don Shula for most NFL coaching wins? May 6, 2020 | 7:44 AM
Roger Goodell.
NFL
Planning normal season, NFL still forms ticket refund policy May 6, 2020 | 7:33 AM
Jackie MacMullan on the set of The Sports Reporters.
NBA
How longtime NBA writer Jackie MacMullan brings a story to life May 6, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Bill Parcells
Patriots
The cases for and against Bill Parcells making the Patriots Hall of Fame May 6, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Dummies and cardboard cutouts replace fans during a game between the Rakuten Monkeys and the CTBC Brothers at Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium in Taiwan on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Baseball
Taiwan says 'play ball' with cardboard fans and robot drummers May 5, 2020 | 8:07 PM
Ron Mercer dunks over Vinny Del Negro, Ervin Johnson, and Robert Traylor.
Sports Q
Which Celtic were you sure would become a star, but didn’t? May 5, 2020 | 4:58 PM
Pedro Martinez unloading COVID-19 PPE supplies in the Dominican Republic
Red Sox
Pedro Martinez's foundation assembled an All-Star lineup to raise money for COVID-19 relief May 5, 2020 | 4:44 PM
The fifth hole at Wachusett Country Club.
Golf
'The governor's executive order still stands': Mass Golf issues a statement as courses plan to open May 5, 2020 | 2:24 PM
Casey Kelly.
Baseball
4 players with Red Sox ties to watch in the Korea Baseball Organization May 5, 2020 | 12:43 PM
Stephon Gilmore received the AP Defensive Player of the Year award on Saturday.
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore explains why he thinks he’s blossomed with the Patriots May 5, 2020 | 10:23 AM
Tom Brady and Eli Manning after a Patriots-Giants game.
Tom Brady
Why Eli Manning thinks it could be a 'tough' transition for Tom Brady May 5, 2020 | 10:07 AM
Fort Myers, FL: 02-15-20: Red Sox outfielder Alez Verdugo met with reporters today, and fielded questions on a variety of topics, including the incident that he was involved in a few years ago. The Red Sox continued Spring Training workouts today at the Jet Blue Park complex. (Jim Davis Globe Staff).
Red Sox
Alex Verdugo is '100 percent ready' to play baseball - as soon as it's safe May 5, 2020 | 9:14 AM
Derek Smith, shown making his Celtics debut in April 1991.
NBA
Remembering Celtic Derek Smith, an unlikely sidekick lost to injuries and time May 5, 2020 | 8:15 AM
Soccer
US women's team players have options after setback in court May 5, 2020 | 7:52 AM
MLB
In shortened season, MLB stars still had chance to shine in 1981 May 5, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Baseball
Play ball: Korean baseball league begins in empty stadiums May 5, 2020 | 7:37 AM
Super Bowl Football
NFL
NFL team unveils plans for bringing back fans, including timed entrances, attendance limits May 5, 2020 | 7:32 AM
Adrian Beltre.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who was the best one-year wonder in Boston sports? May 4, 2020 | 7:40 PM
Bill Belichick writing notes during the 2019 season.
Patriots
Here are the compensatory draft picks the Patriots are projected to get in 2021 May 4, 2020 | 4:34 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media.
Patriots
10 Patriots takeaways from the 2020 NFL Draft May 4, 2020 | 4:24 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 29: Jarrett Stidham #4 of the New England Patriots looks on during the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patriots
Bill Belichick believes in Jarrett Stidham. Soon enough, we will, too. May 4, 2020 | 3:05 PM
A view of the stage before the 2015 NFL Draft at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University in Chicago, Illinois.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly 'likely' to lose college scouting director Monti Ossenfort May 4, 2020 | 2:00 PM
NFL International Series
NFL
NFL moving London, Mexico City games back to US stadiums May 4, 2020 | 12:31 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 14, 1993, file photo, Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula is carried on his team's shoulders after his 325th victory, against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. Shula, who won the most games of any NFL coach and led the Miami Dolphins to the only perfect season in league history, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at his South Florida home, the team said. He was 90. (AP Photo/ George Widman)
NFL
Miami Dolphins say Don Shula, the winningest coach in pro football history, has died at age 90 May 4, 2020 | 11:13 AM
Tom Brady Tedy Bruschi
Tom Brady
Tedy Bruschi has some advice for Tom Brady's new Buccaneers teammates May 4, 2020 | 11:07 AM