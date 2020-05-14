5 Red Sox players revealed their personal protein shake recipes

Major League Baseball has been shut down for nearly two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but as the league readies to return – with reports suggesting it could do so by July – members of the Red Sox have been working to remain in shape.

In a video produced by “Men’s Health,” Kevin Pillar, Christian Vasquez, Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Barnes, and J.D. Martinez shared their personal favorite protein shake recipes from their home kitchens.

Most of the recipes centered around berries, but Vasquez, who wore a “stay home for Boston” t-shirt, opted for a banana, peanut butter, chocolate creation instead. Pillar completed his with pitted dates for extra sweetness, which he admitted was the “weirdest” ingredient in his shake recipe. Eovaldi, who drinks two or three protein shakes every day, added for almond milk and honey peanut butter, while Martinez swears by apple juice for the liquid component of his shake.

Here are five Red Sox-approved protein shake recipes:

Kevin Pillar

1 cup oat milk

1 handful spinach

1 handful pitted dates

1 frozen banana

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1 handful blueberries

1 handful strawberries

1 tablespoon chia seeds

Christian Vasquez

1 banana

2 scoops collagen powder

1 tablespoon honey

2 tablespoon peanut butter

2 cups water

2 scoops chocolate protein powder

Nathan Eovaldi

1 tablespoon honey peanut butter

1 banana

6 ounces almond milk

1 handful blueberries

2 scoops protein powder

1 handful ice

Matt Barnes

2 scoops vanilla protein powder

1 tablespoon peanut butter

1 cup milk

1 cup strawberries

1 cup raspberries

1 cup blueberries

1 cup ice

J.D. Martinez

5 ice cubes

2 tablespoons almond butter

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1 cup strawberries

1 cup raspberries

1 cup blueberries

1 teaspoon honey

1 tablespoon flaxseed

1 cup apple juice