Women’s football team mourns loss of player who drowned with 5-year-old in Carl Crawford’s pool

Bethany Lartigue, 25, was not related to the boy.

Looking for a spark after a third-place finish in 2010, the Red Sox splurged on outfielder Carl Crawford. Crawford’s deal was for seven years and $142 million.
Carl Crawford. –Winslow Townson
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Des Bieler,
The Washington Post
May 20, 2020 | 8:14 AM

Related Links

A women’s football team expressed sorrow Sunday over the loss of a player who died in an attempt to save a five-year-old boy from drowning. He also died in the incident, which reportedly occurred Saturday afternoon at a Houston residence owned by former Major League Baseball star Carl Crawford.

A spokeswoman for the Houston Police told the Houston Chronicle that the woman, subsequently identified as Bethany Lartigue, jumped into a backyard pool after the boy began having trouble breathing while swimming. They were unresponsive as they were taken to a hospital and were later declared dead, the spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

“This weekend, a terrible accident occurred at my residence resulting in the tragic loss of two precious lives,” Crawford said in a statement Monday (via the New York Post). “It’s devastating, I’m in complete shock and don’t really know how to move forward in this moment because my heart aches so deeply for the families.”

Lartigue, 25, was not related to the boy, her brother told the Houston Chronicle, which reported Sunday that an official cause of death has yet to be announced by Harris County (Texas) authorities. The brother, Brandon Lartigue, said his sister was a good swimmer and her family had questions about the circumstances surrounding her death.

“That’s something we’re trying to put together about what happened,” he said. “She wasn’t the type of person to be irresponsible.”

“Our hearts are heavy. We know you have found eternal peace,” Bethany Lartigue’s team, the Dallas-area Arlington Impact of the Women’s Football Alliance, said Sunday while promising to retire her jersey number. “Your soul touched us all! You were our soldier, teammate, friend & SISTER!”

“We (the WFA) are saddened by this tragedy and pray for Bethany, the young boy, their families and friends during this difficult time,” the league, which suspended its 2020 season amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, said in a statement provided to The Post. “The Arlington Impact & the Lartigue family have over 2500 football sisters ready to support them however we can.”

Advertisement

According to KHOU, family members of Lartigue said she was in a romantic relationship with a woman signed to Crawford’s record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. They had been spending time recently at Crawford’s residence and Lartigue had been involved in video shoots, said her family members, who claimed they were told that the boy was the son of another woman who was also shooting music videos at the home in north Houston.

A rapper who had a single released Friday on Crawford’s label, Erica Banks, took to social media Sunday to post footage of herself with Lartigue.

“You promised you’d never leave my side, we said we’d die together,” Banks wrote on Instagram. “You made me love myself more, you always told me i was your favorite person, & you made my life 10x more fun, even if it was just goin down the street for food.”

1501 Certified Entertainment could not be immediately reached Monday for comment.

Crawford was a four-time all-star outfielder who spent his 15-year career with the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, earning almost $180 million in salaries and bonuses (per Spotrac). He retired after the 2016 season and created 1501 Certified Entertainment with, according to the label’s website, the “intention to give undiscovered and underprivileged artists an opportunity to grow and shine.”

In his statement, Crawford said that after he reached out to the families involved in the drowning incident, he agreed to share a joint message on their behalf: “We are heartbroken and deeply saddened by our loss. We ask for your continued thoughts and prayers for all those involved, as we begin the difficult grieving process ahead. Out of respect for the lives that have been lost, we ask that you provide us the necessary privacy required to grieve and properly mourn the loss of our loved ones. Please keep the families in your prayers.”

Advertisement

“It has not processed yet,” Brandon Lartigue said to the Houston Chronicle. “We’re dealing with a lot of things right now because it’s unexpected – the death of someone who had a lot of promise in life.”

“Bethany loved kids, so it’s not surprising to the family that she would try to save this boy,” his wife, Monique Lartigue, told the newspaper. “She always loved kids.”

In March, the Impact offered this description of Lartigue: “Always got a joke to tell but when it’s time for business on that field, she’s a force to reckon with.”

The team posted a video clip Monday in which Lartigue spoke of her pride in playing on a football team and having the chance to expand long-standing boundaries for women in sports.

“We’re pushing for something that’s bigger than just us,” said the Louisiana native. “Like, whenever we’re little, we’re taught pink is a girl color and blue is a boy color – you know that’s pushed. And oftentimes when we get older we have our own opinions, but we don’t usually sway far from that, so I think this is kind of giving us a chance to show people from all walks of life that you can do anything that you want to do, and it doesn’t necessarily have to have a gender to it.”

“I think that we can do anything that we put our minds to,” she added, “because, like everyone said, growing up we weren’t pushed to play football. You’re pushed to go do cheerleading, or do tennis, or do softball, things like that. So actually having a team, that people are serious about playing just like you are, it makes me feel good.”

At a GoFundMe page set up to help defray funeral expenses for Lartigue, her aunt wrote, “In the blink of an eye she was taken from us way too soon. She lost her life trying to save someone else’s. Because that is the kind of person my niece was.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Allen Sills NFL medical officer
NFL
NFL 'will have positive cases' in bid to play season amid pandemic, league's top medical officer says May 20, 2020 | 8:04 AM
Patriots helmets
NFL
NFL is testing face masks that contain surgical or N95 material May 20, 2020 | 8:00 AM
Roger Goodell.
Football
NFL teams can reopen training facilities with government OK May 20, 2020 | 7:51 AM
Pedro Martinez.
Sports
Ranking the top 20 Boston sports performances of the 2000s May 20, 2020 | 7:00 AM
In this 2013 file photo, professional wrestler Shad Gaspard attends the BTE All-Star Celebrity Kickoff Party in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Sports News
Former WWE wrestler missing in ocean off California May 19, 2020 | 8:28 PM
Patriots corner Jonathan Jones discussed how the Patriots are approaching training in a virtual meeting on Tuesday.
Patriots
Jonathan Jones on virtual meetings and what he's learned from Bill Belichick May 19, 2020 | 4:23 PM
Jaelen Gill
College Sports
Boston College football lands explosive Ohio State transfer Jaelen Gill May 19, 2020 | 1:52 PM
Tom Brady during a 2019 press conference.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady was spotted working out with teammates in Tampa May 19, 2020 | 1:22 PM
The Michael Jordan documentary was must-watching for five straight Sunday nights.
Media
6 lingering questions about ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance’ May 19, 2020 | 10:44 AM
Lawyer Milloy celebrating winning the AFC Championship with Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft in 2002.
Patriots
Lawyer Milloy admitted he was 'disgusted' with his Patriots release in 2003 May 19, 2020 | 10:25 AM
The Boylston Street TB12 location.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady has released two 'immunity' supplements during the coronavirus pandemic May 19, 2020 | 10:08 AM
NBA
LeBron James: 'Definitely not giving up on the season' May 19, 2020 | 7:44 AM
JUNO BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 17: Rory McIlroy of the American Nurses Foundation team walks from the tenth tee during the TaylorMade Driving Relieve Supported By UnitedHealth Group on May 17, 2020 at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Media
NBC says 2.35 million viewers for live golf's return to TV May 19, 2020 | 7:38 AM
Tiger Woods tees off on the 18th hole on his way to winning the 100th U.S. Open Golf Championship at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Golf
US Open no longer 'open,' eliminates qualifying for major May 19, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Bill Belichick directs practice
Sports Q
Which Boston team is worthy of a 10-part documentary? May 18, 2020 | 7:30 PM
Auerbach Center
Reopening
Return date for Boston's pro sports teams remains uncertain May 18, 2020 | 5:41 PM
Brad Stevens Boston Celtics NBA
Celtics
What Brad Stevens said about resuming the NBA season May 18, 2020 | 2:59 PM
Dorchester MA 11/18/19 Ray Green, 81 smiles with delight as his doubles partner Selwyn Dyette, 65, arrives to the court before playing doubles at the Sportsmen's Tennis & Enrichment Center. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Local
What the Massachusetts reopening plan means for recreational sports May 18, 2020 | 12:50 PM
Boston, MA - 2/07/2017 - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty, hoist the Lombardi Championship trophies during today's rally ending at city hall. New England Patriots Super Bowl Parade 2017. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Metro, Reporter: Globe Staff, Topic: 08parade, LOID: 8.3.1553838056.
Patriots
Devin McCourty said Tom Brady's departure 'wasn't like the end of the world' May 18, 2020 | 10:20 AM
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick made nine Super Bowl appearances together.
Dynasties
'The Last Dance' director compared Michael Jordan and Tom Brady's departures May 18, 2020 | 10:14 AM
Golf
Rory McIlroy delivers the winner as live golf returns to TV May 18, 2020 | 7:47 AM
Football
Virus has NFL prospects pondering threat of a lost season May 18, 2020 | 7:37 AM
NFL
NFL cornerbacks DeAndre Baker, Quinton Dunbar released from jail on bond May 18, 2020 | 7:25 AM
Michael Jordan Scottie Pippen
NBA
Bad pizza, not the flu, supposedly had Michael Jordan sick during 1997 NBA Finals May 17, 2020 | 10:59 PM
Patriots
Here's the latest on Robert Kraft's prostitution case May 17, 2020 | 10:47 PM
Donald Trump
Sports News
Donald Trump: 'We need sports in terms of the psyche of our country' May 17, 2020 | 8:21 PM
Carl Crawford in 2012.
Carl Crawford
Woman, boy, 5, drown in Houston home of ex-Red Sox outfielder Carl Crawford May 17, 2020 | 6:42 PM
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver.
Ed Oliver
Buffalo Bills player charged with drunken driving in Texas May 17, 2020 | 3:55 PM
BUNDESLIGA
World
Pro soccer resumed in Germany this weekend. Here's how it went May 16, 2020 | 11:33 PM
Semi Ojeleye
Celtics
Semi Ojeleye says the Celtics provided him with nearly all of his workout equipment May 16, 2020 | 8:48 PM