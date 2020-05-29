Red Sox release 22 minor league players

The cuts don’t come as a surprise, as such moves have been widespread across baseball as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Thursday, at least 11 teams reportedly had released minor league players. ESPN has reported that up to 1,000 minor leaguers might lose their jobs.

The Red Sox announced Friday that they have released 22 minor leaguers.

The players released by the Red Sox were infielders Nick Lovullo, Juremi Profar, Korby Batesole, Andre Colon, and Nilo Rijo; outfielders Edgar Corcino, Keith Curcio, Trenton Kemp, and Marino Campana; catchers Joe DeCarlo, Samuel Miranda, and Breiner Licona; and pitchers Matthew Gorst, Alex Demchak, Dylan Thompson, Robbie Baker, Chris Machamer, Connor Berry, Eddie Jimenez, Kelvin Sanchez, Zach Schneider, and Mason Duke.

MLB had agreed to pay minor leaguers $400 a week through May. With June arriving Monday, there will be another decision to make.