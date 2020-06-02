Morning sports update: Mookie Betts urged dedication to mission of ‘equality for all’ in Instagram post

"I am more than an athlete."

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts.
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts. –AP Photo/Gregory Bull
June 2, 2020 | 10:36 AM

Amid ongoing protests of police brutality and racial injustice, Boston athletes past and present have shown their support. The list includes both Tom Brady and David Ortiz, who made Instagram posts on Tuesday morning.

Mookie Betts shared his thoughts on George Floyd: Former Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts was one of many athletes to recently use their platform to speak out about racial injustice.

“Over the last few days I have sat in disbelief yet again, how a black man can be killed because of the color of his skin,” Betts said of Floyd. “As I continue to process the recent events, I am reminded that our fight is not over. We must not get comfortable when the protesting is over, but remain dedicated to our mission; EQUALITY FOR ALL!”

Betts, 27, noted how he’s more than merely a baseball player.

“I am more than an athlete,” wrote Betts. “I am a black man, a father, a son, a brother, and a friend.”

DeJuan Jones of the Revolution issued a statement, saying “anyone who is not speaking out is complicit.”

 

On this day: In 1935, Babe Ruth retired from baseball. Having signed with the Boston Braves in what proved his final season as a Major League player, Ruth found himself unable to play as a “regular” anymore, and called time on his historic career.

Something more: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the protests.

