Read the Red Sox’ statement on George Floyd’s death and the recent protests

"Silence in the face of injustice is unacceptable."

Boston Red Sox president Sam Kennedy released a statement expressing his sentiments on the recent racial protests and injustice.
Boston Red Sox president Sam Kennedy released a statement expressing his sentiments on the recent protests over George Floyd's death. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
June 2, 2020 | 1:28 PM

Amidst the ongoing protests and tension sweeping the country after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died by homicide after being arrested by a white police officer in Minneapolis, many Boston sports figures and teams have spoken up.

On Saturday, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown drove 15 hours to lead a protest in Atlanta, and the following day, thousands of people, including Marcus Smart, Enes Kanter and Vincent Poirier, gathered on Boston Common to peacefully protest. That night, Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty and his brother, safety Devin McCourty, took time on their podcast, “Double Coverage”, to share their thoughts on the protests, specifically the looting and rioting.

Advertisement

The Red Sox are the latest Boston sports team to weigh in. On Tuesday, President and CEO Sam Kennedy expressed his sentiments on where he and the organization stand on the issues:

“I have been struggling to find the right words to express the profound anguish, outrage and confusion we are all feeling in the wake of the heartbreaking incidents that hover occurred across the country over the past few months,” Kennedy wrote in his note. “The senseless killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor are stark reminders that racism and police brutality continue to be pervasive in America. I am proud of our teammates who peacefully protested on Sunday. Each of you helped shine a spotlight on injustice and used your voice to advocate for change. Please know we stand with you.

“Over the past few days, I spent time connecting with many of you and listening to your perspectives. I am so grateful to my teammates who consistently remind me that the Red Sox have an obligation to amplify the voices of those who share our values, but do not share our platform. Silence in the face of injustice is unacceptable.  Thank you for your support of each other during these challenging times. Our work continues.”

Advertisement

The Red Sox also retweeted a post by the Black Lives Matter movement honoring the lives lost to police brutality. In support, they reconfigured the scoreboard at Fenway Park with the statement, “Black Lives Matter.”

 

The Paw Sox also released a statement in support. See it below:

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox Local Local News

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Workers prepared the ice at TD Garden last September.
Bruins
Read the Bruins' statement on the death of George Floyd June 2, 2020 | 12:49 PM
Dick Hoyt, left, poses with Bryan Lyons and his son Rick Hoyt before Lyons prepares to push Rick at the start of the 2017 Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass.
Team Hoyt
Bryan Lyons, who pushed Rick Hoyt in the Boston Marathon, has died June 2, 2020 | 12:30 PM
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts.
Red Sox
Mookie Betts urged dedication to mission of 'equality for all' in Instagram post June 2, 2020 | 10:36 AM
Gregg Popovich.
Donald Trump
Gregg Popovich calls Trump a 'deranged idiot,' criticizes his lack of leadership June 2, 2020 | 8:07 AM
Coronavirus
Virus-proofing sports facilities presents a big challenge June 2, 2020 | 7:57 AM
George Floyd
Tiger Woods speaks out for 1st time since George Floyd's death June 2, 2020 | 7:41 AM
Floyd Mayweather.
George Floyd
Boxer Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd's funeral June 2, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Tommy Heinsohn Mike Gorman
Media
Chad Finn: When the games start again, what will sports broadcasts look like? June 1, 2020 | 10:33 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham throws during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Patriots
Chris Simms says Jarrett Stidham reminds him ‘a little of Tony Romo’ June 1, 2020 | 10:32 PM
Reid Cashman
College Sports
Capitals assistant Reid Cashman named Dartmouth head coach June 1, 2020 | 10:30 PM
Patriots
Jason and Devin McCourty shared their thoughts on the recent protests, racism and Colin Kaepernick June 1, 2020 | 8:36 PM
Celtics
Marcus Smart wanted to 'show the right thing' by attending Boston protest June 1, 2020 | 12:03 PM
NHL
NHL plans to test players for COVID-19 daily if games resume June 1, 2020 | 7:57 AM
Foxborough MA 9/29/19 New England Revolution players thanking their fans after they defeated New York City FC 2-0 and clinching a spot in the playoffs at Gillette Stadium. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Soccer
MLS players agree to salary cuts, possible tournament June 1, 2020 | 7:50 AM
Enes Kanter was one of a number of Celtics who protested this weekend.
Celtics
3 Celtics players took part in Boston protests related to the death of George Floyd June 1, 2020 | 7:40 AM
An empty Fenway Park.
MLB
MLB players offer 114-game season, no more pay cuts June 1, 2020 | 7:26 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media.
NFL
Roger Goodell says 'tragic events' call for 'urgent need for action' May 30, 2020 | 10:12 PM
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban watches players warm up before the start of a game.
Sports News
Why major sports might risk comebacks during the pandemic May 30, 2020 | 9:12 PM
Jaylen Brown
Celtics
Jaylen Brown drives 15 hours to lead peaceful protest in Atlanta May 30, 2020 | 8:37 PM
In this file photo, the English Premier League trophy is displayed on the pitch.
Sports News
Premier League cleared by government to pursue June restart May 30, 2020 | 6:28 PM
Several options are being considered to keep players safe in order to play the U.S. Open in 2020.
Tennis
US Open plan in works, including group flights, COVID tests May 30, 2020 | 6:01 PM
College Sports
Harvard men's basketball coach Tommy Amaker addresses detainment of former player during protest May 30, 2020 | 5:34 PM
Brian Flores, in a statement Friday, addressed the death of George Floyd and the reaction to players kneeling during the national anthem.
NFL
Dolphins coach Brian Flores releases statement on George Floyd and racial inequality May 30, 2020 | 4:05 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick stands in the bench area during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the New York Jets in Santa Clara, Calif. An arbitrator is sending Kaepernick's grievance with the NFL to trial, denying the league's request to throw out the quarterback's claims that owners conspired to keep him out of the league because of his protests of social injustice. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
NFL
Colin Kaepernick starts legal defense fund for Minneapolis protesters May 30, 2020 | 3:51 PM
Colin Kaepernick
NFL
This is why Colin Kaepernick took a knee May 30, 2020 | 3:50 PM
Mia McCourty
Patriots
Devin McCourty, wife Michelle mourn loss of child May 30, 2020 | 1:30 PM
Tom Brady during a 2019 press conference.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady gave a commencement address to students at the Forman School May 30, 2020 | 11:31 AM
Menu boards and tables occupy the third base infield dirt in preparation for dining guests at McCoy Stadium, home of the Pawtucket Red Sox, in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. With the minor league baseball season on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox had found another use for its home field. Starting next weekend, “Dining on the Diamond” will allow PawSox fans and others just longing for a taste of baseball to sample typical ballpark fare on the McCoy Stadium infield.(AP Photo/Jimmy Golen)
Local
Pawtucket's McCoy Stadium will soon be open — for dining May 30, 2020 | 10:45 AM
Jaylen Brown
Celtics
Jaylen Brown says he will walk from CNN office to Atlanta MLK memorial to protest George Floyd’s death May 30, 2020 | 10:07 AM
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher David Price exits a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning Monday, March 2, 2020, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
David Price
David Price to reportedly pay Dodgers minor leaguers $1,000 each in June May 30, 2020 | 10:00 AM