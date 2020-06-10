The Red Sox issued a response to Torii Hunter’s claims of racial abuse at Fenway Park: ‘This is real.’

The Red Sox issued a statement Wednesday in response to allegations from former MLB outfielder Torii Hunter about racial abuse he suffered at Fenway Park.

Hunter, a five-time All-Star who played in the majors from 1997-2015, said last week he had a no-trade clause for Boston in his contract despite wanting to play for the Red Sox.

“I’ve been called the N-word in Boston 100 times, and I said something about it,” Hunter said on ESPN’s “Golic and Wingo.”

“So I had a no-trade clause in everything I had not to go to Boston. Not because of all the people, not because of the teammates, not because of the front office. Because if you’re doing that and it’s allowed amongst the people, I don’t want to be there.”

The Red Sox supported Hunter in his allegations. According to the team, there were seven reported incidents of fans using racial slurs last season, but the statement acknowledged the possibility of more.

“Torii Hunter’s experience is real,” read the statement. “If you doubt him because you’ve never heard it yourself, take it from us, it happens.”

Hunter responded to the statement on Twitter.

“Change starts now,” he wrote. “Much love!”

Read the team’s full statement: