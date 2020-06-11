Here’s who the Red Sox picked in the 2020 MLB Draft

Two high school infielders and two college pitchers make up Boston's 2020 draft class.

Fenway Park
–Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
updated on June 12, 2020 | 10:14 AM

Related Links

The 2020 MLB Draft concludes Thursday, with the Red Sox set to select three players after drafting 18-year-old second baseman Nick Yorke in the first round Wednesday.

After MLB’s investigation into the team’s 2018 sign-stealing, the Red Sox forfeited their second round pick. The Red Sox will make selections in the third, fourth, and fifth rounds of the draft, at Nos. 89, 118, and 148 overall.

Round 1, 17th overall

The Red Sox selected Nick Yorke, a second baseman out of Archbishop Mitty High School (San Jose, Calif.), with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Round 3, 89th overall

With the 89th overall pick, the Red Sox selected third baseman Blaze Jordan out of DeSoto Central High School in Mississippi.

Advertisement

At 17 years, 5 months of age, Jordan is one of the youngest prospects in the Class of 2020, but the 6-foot-2-inch, 220-pound right-hander has power beyond his years. According to MLB.com, he won his first national home run derby when he was 11 years old and posted the highest exit velocity (106.9 miles per hour) at the World Wood Bat Association World Championship in October.

Jordan, a Mississippi State commit, reclassified to the Class of 2020 last summer. He played 100 games through four years of varsity baseball, finishing his career with a .440 batting average, 131 hits, 98 RBIs, 33 doubles, 19 home runs, and six triples, according to MaxPreps.

Ranked No. 42 by MLB Pipeline, Red Sox director of amateur scouting Paul Toboni said he was surprised to see Jordan still available when the Red Sox selected him.

“We were really, really excited to have the opportunity to select him,” Toboni said on a Zoom call with the media Thursday night. “Quite frankly, we didn’t think he was going to make it that far in the draft, and we were thrilled. He’s a unique talent.”

Round 4, 118th overall

With the 118th overall pick, the Red Sox selected left-handed pitcher Jeremy Wu-Yelland out of the University of Hawaii.

Wu-Yelland, a junior, saw time as a starter and reliever during his time in Honolulu. According to MLB.com, the southpaw has command issues that make the bullpen the best spot for him, but Toboni said the team is looking to use him as a starter at this point.

Advertisement

“We think that might be the case,” he said. “Long-term, still a little bit unsure. We think the strikes are good enough, we think that he’s able to get his pitches moving in a number of unique directions. Command, I think, there’s enough there right now, but we’re hoping he can take a little bit of a jump in that regard, too.”

In a video posted to Twitter in March, Wu-Yelland self-reported his pitches and speeds – a fastball that tops out at 97 miles per hour, a slider that ranges from 79-83 miles per hour, and a changeup that runs between 81-83 miles per hour.

At Hawaii, he made seven appearances in this year’s shortened season and was the only pitcher to post double-digit innings (13) and an ERA below 1.00 (0.69), allowing just one run. He earned the win out of the bullpen in a 5-4 opening day victory over Hawaii-Hilo for the 11-6 Rainbow Warriors.

A native of Spokane, Wash., Wu-Yelland appeared in 10 games for the Chatham Anglers in the Cape Cod Baseball League last summer. He went 2-1 with a 3.15 ERA, striking out 26 and walking 15 through 25.2 innings.

Round 5, 148th overall

With the 148th overall pick, the Red Sox selected left-handed pitcher Shane Drohan out of Florida State.

Ranked as the 147th available prospect by MLB Pipeline, Drohan was previously selected by the Phillies in the 23rd round in 2017. He opted to honor his commitment to Florida State, where he started all four weekends of this year’s abbreviated season.

On a team that ranked seventh nationally in strikeouts (208), the 6-feet-3-inch, 195-pound junior led the team with 27. He had a career game against third-ranked Texas Tech, striking out nine, a career-best, good for the most in the country against a Top 10 opponent this season.

Advertisement

After breaking out as a sophomore, he played for the Falmouth Commodores in the Cape Cod Baseball League.

A two-sport athlete at Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Fla., where he was a quarterback, Drohan “is still learning how to pitch,” according to scouts who say “there’s still a lot to dream on” with the 21-year-old.

Drohan’s fastball reaches 95 miles per hour and is consistently in the low-90s, and scouts say “he has the chance to have an above-average curveball, with good-quarter break to it and his changeup continues to improve.”

 

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
09/04/2019 Foxboro MA-New England Patriots player #26 Sony Michel (cq) at a afternoon practice at Gillette Stadium. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Sony Michel reportedly underwent foot surgery this offseason June 12, 2020 | 10:09 AM
Workers prepared the ice at TD Garden last September.
NHL
NHL players not rushing back to rinks for voluntary skates June 12, 2020 | 8:28 AM
BC Football
College Football
NCAA proposal for extended college football preseason set June 12, 2020 | 8:15 AM
Several options are being considered to keep players safe in order to play the U.S. Open in 2020.
Coronavirus
For tennis and golf, tournaments without fans come at a cost June 12, 2020 | 8:04 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
NFL
NFL extends virtual offseason until June 26 June 12, 2020 | 7:52 AM
John Henry.
Red Sox
John Henry among top 10 of MLB’s wealthiest team owners, according to Forbes June 12, 2020 | 7:43 AM
New England Revolution
3 observations on the Revolution's draw in the 'MLS is Back Tournament' June 12, 2020 | 7:28 AM
BOSTON, MA - MAY 6: A pattern with a message showing appreciation for nurses is displayed in the outfield grass as the Major League Baseball season is postponed due the coronavirus pandemic on May 6, 2020 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Red Sox
5 things to know about Red Sox 5th-round draft pick Shane Drohan June 12, 2020 | 6:41 AM
Hawaii's Jeremy Wu-Yelland throws to a batter during an NCAA baseball game against Vanderbilt on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Red Sox
5 things to know about Jeremy Wu-Yelland, the Red Sox' 4th-round pick June 11, 2020 | 10:16 PM
Patrice Bergon and Brad Marchand (foreground) made their return to Warrior Ice Arena for a morning workout Wednesday.
Bruins
‘The boys are back’: Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand return to the ice for a morning skate June 11, 2020 | 9:36 PM
Michael Wilbon
Media
'Black people, all of us, or close enough to all of us, have had the conversation about Boston forever' June 11, 2020 | 9:16 PM
BOSTON, MA - MAY 6: A pattern with a message showing appreciation for nurses is displayed in the outfield grass as the Major League Baseball season is postponed due the coronavirus pandemic on May 6, 2020 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Red Sox
5 things to know about Blaze Jordan, who the Red Sox selected at No. 89 June 11, 2020 | 8:52 PM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media.
NFL
NFL to spend $250 million on social justice initiatives June 11, 2020 | 7:52 PM
FILE - In this April 9, 2019, file photo, Arizona first baseman Austin Wells catches a throw during the team's NCAA college baseball game against Grand Canyon in Phoenix. The New York Yankees selected Wells in the first round of the baseball draft Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
New York Yankees
The Yankees' first-round draft pick grew up a Red Sox fan June 11, 2020 | 7:16 PM
James White
Patriots
James White is 'sure' that some of his Patriots teammates will peacefully protest June 11, 2020 | 7:10 PM
This is an undated handout picture of Virginia Tech baseball player Ian Seymour. (Credit: Virginia Tech Athletics)
MLB
Westborough native Ian Seymour was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays June 11, 2020 | 6:37 PM
Alex Cora in 2019.
Alex Cora
What Alex Cora had to say about his one-year suspension June 11, 2020 | 6:35 PM
Kevin Youkilis told Fox Sports Radio that he witnessed his teammates dealing with racism while on the Red Sox.
Red Sox
Kevin Youkilis elaborated on the racism he witnessed at Fenway Park June 11, 2020 | 12:49 PM
Boston-09/14/19 The Boston Bruins practiced at Warrior Ice Arena. Brad Marchand looks for a pass. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
NHL
NHL camps to open July 10 if league, players agree to resume June 11, 2020 | 12:15 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media.
Patriots
Patriots won’t be at Gillette Stadium until training camp June 11, 2020 | 11:48 AM
The Bruins landed Phil Esposito and Ray Bourque in two of the most favorable trades in the history of Boston sports.RICHMAN, EVAN GLOBE STAFF
History
What are the most lopsided trades in Boston sports history? June 11, 2020 | 11:45 AM
Red Sox president Sam Kennedy at a press conference in 2020.
Red Sox
Red Sox president Sam Kennedy discussed the team's statement on racist incidents at Fenway Park June 11, 2020 | 10:11 AM
Patriots draft pick Dalton Keene had an impressive Combine.
Patriots
Why Dan Vitale and Dalton Keene could be signs of an evolving Patriots offense in 2020 June 11, 2020 | 7:14 AM
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, Wake Forest's Jared Shuster pitches during an NCAA baseball game in Winston-Salem, N.C. Shuster was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the baseball draft Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown, File)
MLB
New Bedford's Jared Shuster was selected by the Braves in the 1st round of the MLB Draft June 11, 2020 | 7:02 AM
Archbishop Mitty high school shortstop Nick Yorke, 16, gets ready to bat against St. Ignatius high school during the sixth inning of their baseball game at Archbishop Mitty high school in San Jose, California, on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Archbishop Mitty beat St. Ignatius high 4-0. (LiPo Ching/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)
Red Sox
5 things to know about Red Sox 1st-round draft pick Nick Yorke June 11, 2020 | 6:39 AM
Archbishop Mitty high school shortstop Nick Yorke, 16, gets ready to bat against St. Ignatius high school during the sixth inning of their baseball game at Archbishop Mitty high school in San Jose, California, on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Archbishop Mitty beat St. Ignatius high 4-0. (LiPo Ching/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)
Red Sox
The Red Sox select Nick Yorke in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft June 10, 2020 | 8:57 PM
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Megan Rapinoe #15 kneels during the National Anthem prior to the match between the United States and the Netherlands at Georgia Dome on September 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Sports News
US Soccer repeals rule that banned kneeling during anthem June 10, 2020 | 8:56 PM
LeBron James.
NBA
LeBron James and other stars form a voting rights group June 10, 2020 | 8:42 PM
Arizona State's Spencer Torkelson.
MLB
Tigers draft Arizona State slugger Torkelson with No. 1 pick June 10, 2020 | 8:00 PM
Rob Manfred MLB
MLB
Rob Manfred says '100 percent' chance of MLB season, new proposal soon June 10, 2020 | 7:00 PM