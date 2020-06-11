Morning sports update: Red Sox president Sam Kennedy discussed the team’s statement on racist incidents at Fenway Park

On Wednesday, the Red Sox issued a statement in response to multiple interviews from former outfielder Torii Hunter in which he explained the level of racism he had encountered at Fenway Park during his career.

“Torii Hunter’s experience is real,” the Red Sox affirmed. “If you doubt him because you’ve never heard it yourself, take it from us, it happens.”

The team acknowledged seven reported cases of fans using racial slurs during the 2019 season.

“True change starts from within, and as we identify how we can do better, please know we are listening,” the team statement said in conclusion. “We hear you, and we believe you.”

Both Hunter and Adam Jones, who has also addressed racial abuse at Fenway Park in the past, supported the team statement.

“Change starts now,” Hunter tweeted. “Much love!”

I’ll never forget my convos the next day with Sam Kennedy (President of Baseball Ops) and the Owner John Henry. Much respect for them for coming into the visiting clubhouse and hearing my story. That was huuuuge!!! https://t.co/4vWZiTIisE — 10 (@SimplyAJ10) June 11, 2020

The statement came in response to former outfielder Torii Hunter describing “consistent” racial slurs he heard while playing in Boston over his 19-year career.

Kennedy offered his own reaction to Hunter’s descriptions of racial abuse at Fenway.

“Obviously one of frustration and disgust, but it was not a new revelation,” said Kennedy. “We had talked to Torii in the past.”

Kennedy believes the team needs to keep confronting racial abuse.

“You need to pull together and talk about these issues,” said Kennedy. “That’s how we’re going to do better.”

“It’s a very emotional issue,” Kennedy added when asked about the response to the statement. “It’s a very difficult issue to discuss, it’s an uncomfortable issue to discuss for many people. And that’s part of why it’s important to do it.”

Part of the team’s response in the past to eliminate the usage of racial slurs has been through banning those who use them for life. However, lifetime bans can be difficult to enforce, as Kennedy acknowledged.

“Obviously it’s difficult to be 100 percent sure, but yes we do have information that allows us to limit ticket buying ability and we work with our security to do our best to keep them out,” Kennedy explained.

One of the ramifications of the racial abuse Hunter endured in Boston was that he had a no-trade clause to the Red Sox despite his longtime friendship with David Ortiz.

“And I always wanted to play for them,” Hunter, a five-time All-Star, admitted in an interview earlier in June with ESPN’s “Golic and Wingo.”

“Think about how bad that is from an organizational perspective,” Kennedy admitted. “You have a player like this who could’ve helped the Boston Red Sox. And if a player has those feelings about coming in to your venue and not wanting to play for your organization, that’s not acceptable. That’s not OK. So that’s something that really cannot happen, and one of the reasons we feel so strong about addressing it.”

