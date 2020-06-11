Morning sports update: Red Sox president Sam Kennedy discussed the team’s statement on racist incidents at Fenway Park

"You need to pull together and talk about these issues. That's how we're going to do better."

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy at a press conference in 2020.
Red Sox president Sam Kennedy during a press conference in 2020. –Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
June 11, 2020 | 10:11 AM

On Wednesday, the Red Sox issued a statement in response to multiple interviews from former outfielder Torii Hunter in which he explained the level of racism he had encountered at Fenway Park during his career.

“Torii Hunter’s experience is real,” the Red Sox affirmed. “If you doubt him because you’ve never heard it yourself, take it from us, it happens.”

The team acknowledged seven reported cases of fans using racial slurs during the 2019 season.

“True change starts from within, and as we identify how we can do better, please know we are listening,” the team statement said in conclusion. “We hear you, and we believe you.”

Advertisement

Both Hunter and Adam Jones, who has also addressed racial abuse at Fenway Park in the past, supported the team statement.

“Change starts now,” Hunter tweeted. “Much love!”

Sam Kennedy on the Red Sox statement and ongoing fight against racial slurs at Fenway Park: Red Sox president Sam Kennedy appeared on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Thursday morning to speak about the team’s statement on incidents of racial abuse at Fenway Park.

The statement came in response to former outfielder Torii Hunter describing “consistent” racial slurs he heard while playing in Boston over his 19-year career.

Kennedy offered his own reaction to Hunter’s descriptions of racial abuse at Fenway.

“Obviously one of frustration and disgust, but it was not a new revelation,” said Kennedy. “We had talked to Torii in the past.”

Kennedy believes the team needs to keep confronting racial abuse.

“You need to pull together and talk about these issues,” said Kennedy. “That’s how we’re going to do better.”

“It’s a very emotional issue,” Kennedy added when asked about the response to the statement. “It’s a very difficult issue to discuss, it’s an uncomfortable issue to discuss for many people. And that’s part of why it’s important to do it.”

Advertisement

Part of the team’s response in the past to eliminate the usage of racial slurs has been through banning those who use them for life. However, lifetime bans can be difficult to enforce, as Kennedy acknowledged.

“Obviously it’s difficult to be 100 percent sure, but yes we do have information that allows us to limit ticket buying ability and we work with our security to do our best to keep them out,” Kennedy explained.

One of the ramifications of the racial abuse Hunter endured in Boston was that he had a no-trade clause to the Red Sox despite his longtime friendship with David Ortiz.

“And I always wanted to play for them,” Hunter, a five-time All-Star, admitted in an interview earlier in June with ESPN’s “Golic and Wingo.”

“Think about how bad that is from an organizational perspective,” Kennedy admitted. “You have a player like this who could’ve helped the Boston Red Sox. And if a player has those feelings about coming in to your venue and not wanting to play for your organization, that’s not acceptable. That’s not OK. So that’s something that really cannot happen, and one of the reasons we feel so strong about addressing it.”

More from Boston.com:

Willie McGinest’s thoughts on USC ending its disassociation of Reggie Bush:

On this day: In 1946, the Red Sox extended their winning streak to 12 games in a row with a 10-5 win over Cleveland. The string of consecutive wins ran Boston’s record to an impressive 41-9.

Advertisement

Something more: Bruce Arena on the Revolution and the announcement of the MLS is Back Tournament.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Patriots draft pick Dalton Keene had an impressive Combine.
Patriots
Why Dan Vitale and Dalton Keene could be signs of an evolving Patriots offense in 2020 June 11, 2020 | 7:14 AM
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, Wake Forest's Jared Shuster pitches during an NCAA baseball game in Winston-Salem, N.C. Shuster was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the baseball draft Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown, File)
MLB
New Bedford's Jared Shuster was selected by the Braves in the 1st round of the MLB Draft June 11, 2020 | 7:02 AM
Fenway Park
Red Sox
5 things to know about Red Sox 1st-round draft pick Nick Yorke June 11, 2020 | 6:39 AM
An empty Fenway Park.
Red Sox
The Red Sox select Nick Yorke in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft June 10, 2020 | 8:57 PM
Arizona State's Spencer Torkelson.
MLB
Tigers draft Arizona State slugger Torkelson with No. 1 pick June 10, 2020 | 8:00 PM
Rob Manfred MLB
MLB
Rob Manfred says '100 percent' chance of MLB season, new proposal soon June 10, 2020 | 7:00 PM
Torii Hunter of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim slides safely past the tag of Red Sox catcher Ryan Lavarnway in 2012.
Red Sox
Red Sox respond to Torii Hunter's claims of racial abuse at Fenway Park: 'This is real.' June 10, 2020 | 6:04 PM
Roy Halladay, taken at No. 17 by Toronto in 1995, won 203 games and two Cy Young Awards in his Hall of Fame career.
MLB
Who are the best players to be picked 17th overall in the MLB draft? June 10, 2020 | 5:26 PM
NESN sports broadcaster Jerry Remy is taking precautions from traveling to cover the Red Sox early-season games due to coronavirus.
Red Sox
Video: A conversation with Jerry Remy June 10, 2020 | 2:01 PM
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Watch: Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward get back to work in Brighton June 10, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Devin McCourty hears from Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, teammates past and present June 10, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Colin Kaepernick looks on during a private NFL workout in 2019.
Patriots
Joe Kennedy calls for the Patriots to sign Colin Kaepernick June 10, 2020 | 10:18 AM
New England Revolution head coach Bruce Arena gives a thumbs up after his team scored against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of a 4-0 July win.
Sports News
What Bruce Arena and Andrew Farrell said about the MLS summer tournament June 10, 2020 | 9:32 AM
Will Fenway sit silent all season long?
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Baseball is at risk of losing the lifers like me June 10, 2020 | 7:08 AM
alt text
Media
How Tampa Bay sportswriters are covering the arrival of Tom Brady June 10, 2020 | 5:00 AM
FILE - In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, The main entrance in front of Chase Field is devoid of activity in Phoenix. Putting all 30 teams in the Phoenix area this season and playing in empty ballparks was among the ideas discussed Monday, April 6, 2020 during a call among five top officials from MLB and the players' association that was led by Commissioner Rob Manfred, people familiar with the discussion told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
MLB
MLB players' latest proposal: 89 games, with prorated money June 9, 2020 | 9:57 PM
Shortstop Michael Chavis from Sprayberry Senior High School in Marietta, Georgia, posts his name on the board at the 2014 MLB baseball draft Thursday, June 5, 2014, in Secaucus, N.J. Chavis was selected by the Boston Red Sox with the 26th pick in the first round. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
MLB
The MLB Draft starts Wednesday. Here's what you need to know. June 9, 2020 | 12:08 PM
Robert Parish presented Kevin McHale with a jersey autographed by himself and Larry Bird at McHale's number-retirement ceremony in January 1994.
Celtics
40 years ago, the Celtics pulled off a trade that cemented a championship foundation June 9, 2020 | 9:29 AM
Theo Epstein speaking to reporters at the White House in 2017 after President Barack Obama honored the 2016 World Series champion Cubs.
MLB
Theo Epstein spoke about systemic racism, promises 'to be better' with hiring practices June 9, 2020 | 8:44 AM
The parking lots outside of Gillette Stadium before the Patriots hosted the Chiefs in an AFC divisional playoff game.
NFL
NFL gives teams planner for total reopening of facilities June 9, 2020 | 7:51 AM
Fenway Park
MLB
16 teams will advance to the playoffs in latest MLB plan June 9, 2020 | 7:41 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, kneels next to teammates Christen Press (12), Ali Krieger (11), Crystal Dunn (16) and Ashlyn Harris (22) as the national anthem is played before the team's exhibition soccer match against the Netherlands in Atlanta. The U.S. women's national team wants the U.S. Soccer Federation to repeal the anthem policy it instituted after Rapinoe started kneeling during the national anthem. The U.S. women's team also wants the federation to state publicly that the policy was wrong and issue an apology to the team's black players and supporters. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Soccer
USWNT wants soccer federation to repeal anthem policy June 9, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Pat Kraft is Boston College's new director of athletics.
BOSTON COLLEGE
5 takeaways from Boston College AD Pat Kraft's introductory press conference June 8, 2020 | 6:07 PM
Brooklyn Dodgers third baseman Jackie Robinson steals home, beating the tag of New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra in the opening game of the 1955 World Series at Yankee Stadium.
Sports Q
What is the one Boston sports mystery you want solved? June 8, 2020 | 5:31 PM
Devin McCourty playing for the Patriots in 2019.
Patriots
Devin McCourty discussed the Patriots' team conversations about protests June 8, 2020 | 3:41 PM
BOSTON, MA - MAY 6: A pattern with a message showing appreciation for nurses is displayed in the outfield grass as the Major League Baseball season is postponed due the coronavirus pandemic on May 6, 2020 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Baseball
AP sources: MLB offers 76-game season, up to 75 percent of salaries June 8, 2020 | 1:36 PM
Hockey East netted itself a commissioner with a throrough understanding of the league when it hired Steve Metcalf.
College Hockey
How Steve Metcalf’s professional journey prepared him to be Hockey East commissioner June 8, 2020 | 11:55 AM
Reche Caldwell makes a crucial catch to set up Stephen Gostkowski's game-winning field goal against the Chargers in the playoffs in Jan. 2007.
Patriots
Bill Belichick and Tom Brady among those to pay tribute to Reche Caldwell June 8, 2020 | 10:53 AM
People sit surrounded by empty seats as they wait for the start of an English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth.
Sports
Fan experience to change profoundly amid COVID-19 pandemic June 8, 2020 | 8:06 AM
Yankee Stadium.
MLB
MLB plan saves big-spending teams $100m each June 8, 2020 | 7:55 AM