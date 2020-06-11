5 things to know about Blaze Jordan, who the Red Sox selected at No. 89

With the 89th pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, the Red Sox selected third baseman Blaze Jordan out of DeSoto High School in Mississippi.

After a pandemic-shortened senior campaign, the Mississippi State commit finished his career with a .440 batting average, 131 hits, 98 RBIs, 33 doubles, 19 home runs, and six triples through four years of varsity baseball.

Here are five things to know about Jordan, who was named the 2020 Gatorade Mississippi Baseball Player of the Year.

He’s one of the youngest players in this year’s draft.

At 17 years, five months of age, Jordan is one of the youngest players in the 2020 MLB Draft. Last summer, the Southaven, Mississippi resident decided to join the Class of 2020 and graduate high school a year early to become draft-eligible this year.

“Pursuing my career, whether it’s to go to college or being able to sign professionally and being able to go along with my career and better myself. We just thought that was in the best interest for me and my family,” he told Baseball America last May.

You may have seen his swing before.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 220-pound third baseman brings power to plate – and seemingly always has.

At the age of 11, Jordan won his first national home run derby, and a 395-foot shot at Globe Life Park went viral in 2016.

Two years later, he hit two 500-foot homers at another showcase. He won the high school home run derby at the MLB All-Star Game last summer, sending 20 out of the park to reach the final round, where he hit seven.

He shared a coach with Mookie Betts

Former minor leaguer Tim Dulin has had nine players from his youth teams make it to the majors, according to Bleacher Report. One of those players is Mookie Betts.

When Jordan was four years old, he began working with Dulin, who knew then that his player was “special.” Jordan played for Dulin’s tournament teams, and in 2018 made all-tournament teams in his own age group, and while playing in 15-, 16-, and 17-year-old age brackets, according to Bleacher Report.

“I’ve had kids with raw power and kids with great wrists,” Dulin told Bleacher Report. “This kid has raw power and the wrists. And he’s just a really good kid.”

The Dulin connection also led to a workout with Albert Pujols in 2018.

A concussion led him to stick to baseball.

Jordan’s father, Chris, was a scholarship football player at the University of Memphis. When naming his second son Blaze, he hoped he would follow in his footsteps.

“I said, ‘That’s an awesome football name,'” he told Bleacher Report.

But after suffering a concussion while playing quarterback at age seven, Blaze chose to focus on baseball, which appears to have worked out.

He’s been compared to Bryce Harper.

In 2018, Dulin compared Jordan to six-time All-Star Bryce Harper.

“His bat speed is above major league average right now,” Dulin told Bleacher Report. “And he hasn’t even started lifting weights. He’s just a prodigy.”