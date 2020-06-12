John Henry among top 10 of MLB’s wealthiest team owners, according to Forbes

Just as the 30 Major League Baseball owners are locking horns with the players over pay for a 2020 baseball season of still undetermined length, Forbes released its list of the top 10 wealthiest owners in the sport on Wednesday.

John Henry, principal owner of Fenway Sports Group, the sports conglomerate that owns the Red Sox as well as Liverpool FC and most of NESN, is estimated by Forbes to have personal wealth of $2.7 billion, good for a sixth-place ranking.

Henry is also the owner and publisher of the Boston Globe.