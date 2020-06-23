David Ortiz in legal, financial dispute with mother of one of his children

Red Sox great David Ortiz is trying to resolve a heated legal and financial dispute in the Dominican Republic with the mother of one of his children.

Both Ortiz and Fary Almanzar Fernandez, who gave birth to their son, David Andres Ortiz, in 2008, have obtained restraining orders against each other, in a conflict that has commanded headlines in recent days in Ortiz’s native country.

The disagreement comes a year after Ortiz nearly died from a close-range gunshot in his back at a nightspot in Santo Domingo, the nation’s capital, where he grew up and keeps a home.