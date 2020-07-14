The Red Sox pitching staff doesn’t exactly inspire much confidence

The Red Sox have a starting pitching problem.

The Red Sox placed Brian Johnson on waivers in the offseason, but no other team wanted him.
The Red Sox placed Brian Johnson on waivers in the offseason, but no other team wanted him.
By
Sports columnist
July 14, 2020 | 10:15 AM

COMMENTARY

Perhaps you haven’t paid much notice, what with the constant concerning news updates as Major League Baseball lurches toward a restart that feels both premature and ill-considered, but your 60-game-sprint Red Sox have a starting pitching problem.

Specifically, they don’t have any.

A quick inventory: 19-game winner Eduardo Rodriguez is recovering from COVID-19, leaving his status for the early part of the abbreviated season in limbo. And it’s too soon to call him an ace anyway. He’s been inconsistent enough in the past that he must prove he can do it again for us to fully trust him at the front of a rotation.

Nate Eovaldi is a talented and dedicated pitcher, but he is an enigma, one who has battled injury and inconsistency through most of his career. He had a 5.99 ERA last year, and is 46-54 with a 4.30 ERA in his career. His most similar pitcher through age 29 is Kris Benson. This is your probable opening day starter.

