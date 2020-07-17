What to know about the Lansdowne Street ‘fan zone’ outside Fenway Park

While fans will not be in attendance on game days at Fenway Park due to COVID-19, they will still have an opportunity to hang out, eat, and enjoy festivities outside the park.

Starting with the Red Sox’ home opener against the Orioles on July 24, Lansdowne Street will close traffic on all game days and open up as a ‘fan zone’ featuring restaurants, bars, and activities. Both Lansdowne Pub and Loretta’s Last Call will be opening their patios onto the street, and many restaurants will serve a fun array of “baseball classic” food choices. According to the Boston Globe, fried dough, fried-hot chicken sliders, and other Southern cuisine will be served at Loretta’s, while Lansdowne Pub will have kettle corn.

Sports bar Game On! plans on serving “Hall of Fame” pies named after Red Sox players, including the “Martinez,” named after Pedro and which contains chicken, black beans, and plantains. Bleacher Bar — which has a direct view of inside the park — will serve a “Fenway Poutine” made of Wagyu beef hot dogs and tater tots covered in a cheese sauce and bacon.

Frank Chiodi and Darby Ginley settle in for lunch at the Bleacher Bar on Lansdowne Street. —Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

There will also be a pop-up called “Under the Green Monster,” located right under the left-field wall between Bleacher Bar and Game On!. It will offer food and drink options, including an Airstream trailer by Sam Adams and Truly Hard Seltzer where fans will be able to order hard seltzer, beer, and cocktails. Pretzels and potentially other food options will be sold there by Eastern Standard Provisions.

Under the Green Monster opens July 24, with hours on game days and weekends from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. All social distancing guidelines will still be in effect.