Chad Finn: 9 thoughts on the Red Sox right now

Starting with Mitch Moreland...

Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Mitch Moreland was all smiles after his fourth homer in four games provided the Sox with a walk-off win. –Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET 6 COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
August 10, 2020

Playing nine innings while marveling that the baseball season is already a quarter complete …

1. Mitch Moreland’s most similar players statistically read like a Who’s Who of interchangeable league-average lefthanded-hitting first basemen, semi-memorable guys like Paul Sorrento, Pat Putnam, and Lee Stevens, one of whom inevitably was found in every pack of baseball cards you ever bought.

Moreland has had a nice career, hitting 172 home runs so far, banking more than $30 million, and making an All-Star team, but it’s also a pretty familiar type of career in the annals of baseball. His time with the Red Sox, however, should be remembered fondly by fans. He is one of those players who always seems replaceable, right up until he’s gone and you realize time and again how much he is missed.

Advertisement

2. Moreland, who hit two home runs Sunday, including a walkoff, has been the quintessential pro in his four seasons with the franchise, playing smooth defense at first base and delivering in more than a few big spots. His three-run home run in the seventh inning of Game 4 of the 2018 World Series might be the most unheralded clutch home run in franchise history.

Moreland has a team-best six homers this year at a time when many of the bigger names are struggling. I’m all for dealing veterans before the Aug. 31 trade deadline, but the Red Sox would be a lesser team in a lot of ways if Moreland were among them.

3. I used to think Andrew Benintendi was the second coming of Mike Greenwell, and before you snicker, remember that Greenie hit .328 with 19 homers at age 23 as a rookie in 1987, then finished second in the American League Most Valuable Player balloting in 1988 after hitting .325 with 22 homers and 119 RBIs. Early-career Greenie was a heck of a hitter.

Now, though, after a mediocre 2018 season and an absolutely brutal start this year, I’m wondering whether Benintendi is the second coming of Todd Benzinger, a contemporary of Greenwell and Ellis Burks as a prized homegrown prospect who had a picturesque swing but never produced the way it looked like he should.

Advertisement

4. Benintendi has had better seasons already than Benzinger ever did, and he probably will be better in the long run … but his struggles to even hit the ball hard right now are just so bewildering.

Benintendi is hitting .056 with a .344 OPS, and his slugging percentage of .083 (he has one measly double) would look miserable for even a poor-hitting pitcher. The situation is desperate enough that Ron Roenicke lifted him for pinch hitter Kevin Pillar in the fourth inning Saturday against the Blue Jays, a decision that made sense but would have been unfathomable even a year ago.

I trust he’ll snap out of it, because that Fred Lynn swing inspires belief, but blind faith is about all we have to go on right now.

5. Was it just last season that we were comparing the Red Sox’ outfield (Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Mookie Betts) to the best in franchise history — and sometimes favorably? Why, I do recall writing such a piece for the 2019 Globe baseball preview section, and I regret nothing.

But it’s amazing how fast things have changed. Benintendi has 13 homers in 662 plate appearances since the start of last season, Bradley, a free agent-to-be, is probably in his last enigmatic season in Boston, and Betts is tied for fourth in the National League in Wins Above Replacement while revealing to Dodgers fans what a joy it is to watch him play every day. Life sure comes at you fast.

6. Roenicke tried to handle it with discretion, but it sure sounded like J.D. Martinez opted out of the chance to pinch hit as the potential tying run in the Red Sox’ 5-2 loss to the Yankees Aug. 1. Benintendi struck out on four pitches with two runners on to end the game.

Advertisement

It would have been an ideal situation to use Martinez, but according to Roenicke’s jumbled explanation, he needed more time to get loose or something.

Martinez is a perfectionist regarding preparation, but this is a terrible look. This story would be a much bigger deal in normal circumstances when reporters have in-person access to the team.

7. All right, here’s one fun thing about following the team this year: the animated banter between Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers while they’re holding down their defensive positions at shortstop and third base. Bogaerts alternates between exaggerated expressions of amusement and exasperation at Devers, who seems to have a good laugh at everything Bogaerts says to him.

It’s not quite the second coming of the Adrian Beltre/Elvis Andrus comedy duo, but the good-natured ribbing between teammates is fun to watch.

8. It’s clear that one of the purposes of this weird, abbreviated season for Chaim Bloom is to try to find a couple of keepers among the players he is cycling from Boston to the Alternate Site in Pawtucket. It’s similar to what Dan Duquette did in the mid ‘90s, when he found Tim Wakefield, Troy O’Leary, and Rich Garces (among others) among the discards.

There hasn’t been much to get intrigued about so far, though if you told me Phillips Valdez and Austin Brice will be useful parts of the bullpen two seasons from now, I might believe you.

9. Nate Eovaldi has been decent (4.09 ERA, 24 strikeouts, one win, league-high 25 hits allowed in 22 innings) and not much more than that. But his turn in the rotation amid this group of openers, castoffs, who’s-hes? and never-weres feels like watching vintage Nolan Ryan by comparison.

My goodness, how are they ever going to repair this pitching staff over the next couple of years?

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
According to Celtics center Enes Kanter, head coach Brad Stevens has some skills of his own on the basketball court.
Celtics
Celtics sign coach Brad Stevens to a contract extension August 12, 2020 | 4:28 PM
Boston Bruins center David Krejci (46) celebrates with teammate Jake DeBrusk (74) as Carolina Hurricanes left wing Brock McGinn (23) skates past during the third period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup hockey playoff game in Toronto, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
Bruins beat Hurricanes in Game 1 thanks to Patrice Bergeron's goal in 2nd OT August 12, 2020 | 3:01 PM
Patriots
Michael Vick on Cam Newton: 'Nobody gives Cam credit for stepping up' August 12, 2020 | 2:27 PM
Sony Michel had 912 yards rushing and seven touchdowns in 2019.
Patriots
Sony Michel's status for the Patriots' opener reportedly uncertain August 12, 2020 | 10:13 AM
John Bazemore
College Sports
ACC, SEC say they plan to continue with football this fall August 12, 2020 | 9:59 AM
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs with the ball against Wisconsin during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, in Indianapolis. The Big Ten won't play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19, becoming the first of college sports' power conferences to yield to the pandemic. The move announced Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
College Sports
Spring college football: When? How much? Who plays? August 12, 2020 | 3:26 AM
Red Sox
Rays rout Red Sox, 8-2 August 11, 2020 | 11:09 PM
Kevin C. Cox
Brandon King
Patriots lose Brandon King to PUP list August 11, 2020 | 10:46 PM
Bruce Cassidy shared his opinion on a possible change in the NHL playoff format.
Bruins
What Bruce Cassidy had to say after Bruins-Hurricanes Game 1 was postponed August 11, 2020 | 10:42 PM
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) clears the puck under pressure from Columbus Blue Jackets center Nathan Gerbe (24) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
NHL
Lightning outlast Blue Jackets 3-2 in 5 OT thriller August 11, 2020 | 9:51 PM
Elsa
Postponement
Game 1 of Bruins-Hurricanes postponed until Wednesday August 11, 2020 | 9:10 PM
Memphis Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke handles the ball as Gordon Hayward defends during the second half.
Celtics
Celtics win 4th straight, top Grizzlies 122-107 August 11, 2020 | 8:13 PM
Pool
Celtics
The Celtics are wrapping up their final week of the regular season. Here’s what’s ahead for the playoffs August 11, 2020 | 7:52 PM
Nomar Garciaparra in 1999.
Sports Q
Who was the better Red Sox player, Fred Lynn or Nomar Garciaparra? August 11, 2020 | 7:21 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Here's how Chris Mazza learned that Joe and Dom DiMaggio are his cousins August 11, 2020 | 6:10 PM
Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano (22) charges the Houston Astros dugout after being hit by a pitch thrown by Humberto Castellanos in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
MLB
Astros hitting coach receives 20-game suspension for role in bench-clearing brawl August 11, 2020 | 5:56 PM
The Boston Globe
Patriots
President Trump sounds off on college football, the NBA, and why Bill Belichick would make a good military general August 11, 2020 | 5:08 PM
Matt Light
Coronavirus
Matt Light falsely claimed wearing a mask has 'no real effect' in limiting COVID-19 spread August 11, 2020 | 4:00 PM
Justin Casterline
College Sports
Big Ten, Pac-12 call off fall football seasons August 11, 2020 | 3:16 PM
Jessica Hill
College Sports
UMass cancels football season due to coronavirus August 11, 2020 | 10:35 AM
Harvard's Reilly Walsh (2) during an NCAA hockey game against Brown on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
College Sports
Reilly Walsh signs with New Jersey Devils, becoming fourth Harvard player in a month to choose pro route August 11, 2020 | 10:33 AM
BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 21: Colby Cave #26 of the Boston Bruins, center, skates against the Winnipeg Jets during his first NHL game at TD Garden on December 21, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Bruins
Bruins create memorial award to honor Colby Cave August 11, 2020 | 10:20 AM
Brad Marchand
'Let's call it what it is'
Brad Marchand: Bruins shouldn't be judged on 'preseason' round-robin games August 11, 2020 | 9:53 AM
Maddie Meyer
Local
Mass. native Sam Mewis of U.S. women's soccer team signs with Manchester City August 11, 2020 | 6:17 AM
Red Sox
Kevin Kiermaier hits tie-breaking, 2-run double, as Rays beat Red Sox 8-7 August 11, 2020 | 12:51 AM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Red Sox grant Brian Johnson his release August 10, 2020 | 9:05 PM
Bruce Cassidy speaks to the media after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Four to win the Eastern Conference Finals.
Bruins
Previewing the Bruins-Hurricanes first-round playoff series August 10, 2020 | 7:52 PM
Boston Red Sox's Mitch Moreland was a standout against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Red Sox
Here's what happened with the Red Sox over the weekend August 10, 2020 | 7:43 PM
Dwight Evans in 1985.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who was the better Red Sox player, Dwight Evans or Mookie Betts? August 10, 2020 | 7:38 PM
NHL
Rangers win NHL draft lottery August 10, 2020 | 6:34 PM