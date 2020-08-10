Red Sox release Brian Johnson

Lefthander Brian Johnson’s days with the Red Sox are over, the team granting his request to be released, manager Ron Roenicke confirmed Monday afternoon.

“He just felt like he wanted an opportunity. Sometimes you need to go to other places to have a better opportunity, so he asked for his release,” explained Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke. “Although we would like to have him here for depth, that’s a decision that Brian wanted.”

Johnson, drafted by the Sox in the 2012 first round out of the University of Florida, made his debut in 2015. His best season by the numbers came in 2018, when Johnson pitched 99⅓ innings both as a starter and reliever to a 4.17 ERA for the champions.

He pitched just 40⅓ innings last season, as he battled a slew of injuries. Johnson posted a 6.02 ERA in 2019, but proved to be serviceable in three- or four-inning spurts once David Price and Chris Sale were lost to injuries.

Johnson came into this year as a potential tweener: He wasn’t quite good enough to be a starter, but perhaps could have been the bulk guy to eat up innings after the opener. But he had a down summer camp and was outrighted with the expectation that he might help the team at some point during the season.

Johnson was out of options, however, making it difficult to shuffle him between the rosters.

“It’s [about] your roster situation and where you are,” Roenicke said. “So, it’s an easier move, without a doubt, when you have somebody on your 40-man roster, to bring him up and down. It’s easier if you have an option because if you need arms, fresh arms like we probably will soon, it’s easier to make those moves and still keep the same personnel.”