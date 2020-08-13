Rays crush Red Sox 17-8 to complete 4-game sweep

The Red Sox (6-13), who own the AL’s worst record, have lost four straight.

Tampa's Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, right, plays in left field during the ninth inning.
Tampa's Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, right, plays in left field during the ninth inning. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
KEN POWTAK,
AP
August 13, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Hunter Renfroe hit two homers and drove in three runs, Mike Zunino belted a three-run shot over the Green Monster and out of Fenway Park and the surging Tampa Bay Rays beat the struggling Boston Red Sox 17-8 on Thursday to complete a four-game series sweep.

It was the sixth straight win for the Rays (12-8), who posted their eighth consecutive victory in Fenway. Tampa Bay won for the 12th time in its last 14 games against Boston.

Brandon Lowe added a solo homer during a five-run third inning that chased starter Kyle Hart (0-1), who was making his major-league debut.

Advertisement

Manuel Margot had his second four-hit game of the series, Willy Adames had three hits and two RBIs, and Yoshi Tsutsugo had two hits and two RBIs for the Rays, who posted season-highs in runs and hits (19). Zunino drove in four runs.

“The whole series, the guys were tremendous,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “That’s not an easy thing to do, to sweep a team like the Red Sox.”

Kevin Plawecki had a two-run double and three RBIs for Boston, and Rafael Devers made three throwing errors after a first-inning RBI single. The Red Sox (6-13), who own the AL’s worst record, have lost four straight.

Even a “drone delay” in the third, didn’t stop the Rays’ offense. The game was delayed for about four minutes by a drone flying outside the park beyond the right-field bleachers.

“That’s a new situation,” Adames said. “I’ve never seen that before. You just don’t know what to do.”

With Tsutsugo at the plate, players on the field and the umpires pointed to where it was. The Rays’ two runners on base left the field and Boston’s fielders headed to their dugout area, too. The umpires walked off, waiting on the track near Boston’s dugout.

Advertisement

“I didn’t even know the rule,” Cash said. “The Red Sox certainly did. They walked off the field. I heard it was a kid. I hope he didn’t get in too much trouble.”

When play resumed, Tsutsugo, the last batter Hart faced, lined an RBI single to right.

Hart gave up seven runs — five earned — in two-plus innings. Rays starter Tyler Glasnow went four innings, giving up five runs on eight hits, striking out eight and walking two.

“Mentally it was a little bit of a draining day,” Hart said. “Obviously the results not even close to what I envisioned.”

Jalen Beeks (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings in relief and was credited with the win. Anthony Banda pitched three innings for his first career save.

Leading 10-5, Tampa Bay broke it open with a six-run sixth, scoring all the runs off Marcus Walden, who didn’t get an out. Renfroe homered over the Monster and five batters later Zunino sent his shot out of Fenway.

Crazy mop-up moves

Infielder José Peraza pitched the ninth for Boston, but had to leave after getting hit on the leg by Lowe’s hard grounder.

Plawecki then moved from catcher to pitcher, getting the final two outs, and Tzu-Wei Lin took over behind the plate. It was Lin’s first-ever time catching professionally.

“Once Peraza got smoked in the knee, that’s about as bad as it gets. We’re trying to get through a game and he gets smoked,” Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke said. “He’s OK. We X-rayed it and he actually got hit in a good spot on the knee, but I still feel bad about it.”

Eight is more than enough

Advertisement

The Rays scored at least eight runs in every game of the series. Getting eight in the first two and nine on Wednesday.

They came into the series ranked near the bottom of the AL in total runs before the outburst.

Not bad for a team that entered the series winless on the road.

“I told you all we’d be fine two weeks ago,” Renfroe said. “You were worried about the offense.”

Take that

Hart struck out Renfroe swinging on a slider in the first inning for his first big-league K. In his next at-bat against the 27-year-old lefty, Renfroe sent a shot into the Red Sox bullpen.

Trainer’s room

Rays: Brent Honeywell Jr., one of the organization’s top pitching prospects threw live BP two days ago. He underwent a decompression procedure on his right ulnar nerve on May 20 and hadn’t thrown to hitters since April of 2019.

Red Sox: SS Xander Bogaerts had the day off. Manager Ron Roenicke said: “He’s got some stuff going on in his lower half, some fatigue there.” He expects him back in the lineup Friday against the Yankees.

Up next

Rays: TBD Friday night at the Toronto Blue Jays in their 2020 alternate home in Buffalo, New York, after the Canadian government wouldn’t allow them to play in the country due to the coronavirus.

Red Sox: Roenicke said it’ll be a “bullpen game” in the opener of a four-game series against the Yankees in New York on Friday.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Elsa
Bruins
Old friend Dougie Hamilton helps Carolina beat Boston 3-2, tie series 1-1 August 13, 2020 | 11:04 PM
David Pastrnak skates near hats on the ice after his third goal against the Winnipeg Jets.
Bruins
David Pastrnak deemed unfit to participate, out for Game 2 August 13, 2020 | 7:52 PM
Red Sox
Chris Sale shares an update on his Tommy John rehab August 13, 2020 | 7:27 PM
Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 32 points in the Celtics' win over the 76ers.
Celtics
Here's the game schedule for the Celtics-Sixers first-round playoff series August 13, 2020 | 7:21 PM
Drone over Fenway
Drone Delay
Drone delays Red Sox-Rays game at Fenway Park August 13, 2020 | 6:11 PM
The Red Sox' Michael Chavis
Red Sox
In this era of home runs or nothing, baseball is getting pretty boring August 13, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Dustin Woodard
Rookie retires
Patriots rookie offensive lineman Dustin Woodard retires August 13, 2020 | 4:47 PM
Boston Celtics' Javonte Green, left, heads to the basket past Washington Wizards' Isaac Bonga and Thomas Bryant (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Celtics
Celtics sit starters, lose to Wizards in final game before playoffs August 13, 2020 | 3:23 PM
TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 12: Head coach Rod Brind'Amour of the Carolina Hurricanes reacts in overtime during the game against the Boston Bruins in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 12, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Bruins
Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour says he's 'moving on' after getting fined by NHL August 13, 2020 | 2:52 PM
Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien, who was Boston Bruins head coach from 2007-2017, acknowledges a standing ovation during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Bruins in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Bruins
Canadiens coach Claude Julien hospitalized with chest pains August 13, 2020 | 2:32 PM
Rod Brind'Amour
'It makes no sense'
Hurricanes coach calls NHL officiating a 'joke' after Game 1 controversy against Bruins August 13, 2020 | 2:10 PM
John Raoux
New England Revolution
Roster depth will be the key when Revolution begin next phase of MLS restart August 13, 2020 | 1:03 PM
Tom Brady and Joe Montana during a pregame ceremony before Super Bowl LIV.
'I was shocked'
Joe Montana explained why he thinks Tom Brady left the Patriots August 13, 2020 | 10:36 AM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 29: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks to the offensive line in a huddle during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
NFL
NFL would consider Saturday games if there's no college football in the fall August 13, 2020 | 5:48 AM
Jaylen Brown scored 32 points in the Celtics' win over the Sixers on Saturday.
Celtics
Celtics to face Philadelphia 76ers in first round of NBA playoffs August 13, 2020 | 2:59 AM
Red Sox
Rays pounce on Red Sox, hold on for 8-5 win August 12, 2020 | 10:34 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Andrew Benintendi to be placed on injured list August 12, 2020 | 9:54 PM
David Price pitches during Game 2 of the 2018 World Series at Fenway Park.
Sports Q
Who was the better Red Sox pitcher, David Price or John Lackey? August 12, 2020 | 8:31 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham passes the ball during an NFL football training camp practice, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
NFL, union agree to extend daily coronavirus testing August 12, 2020 | 7:09 PM
According to Celtics center Enes Kanter, head coach Brad Stevens has some skills of his own on the basketball court.
Celtics
Celtics sign coach Brad Stevens to a contract extension August 12, 2020 | 4:28 PM
Boston Bruins center David Krejci (46) celebrates with teammate Jake DeBrusk (74) as Carolina Hurricanes left wing Brock McGinn (23) skates past during the third period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup hockey playoff game in Toronto, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
Bruins beat Hurricanes in Game 1 thanks to Patrice Bergeron's goal in 2nd OT August 12, 2020 | 3:01 PM
Patriots
Michael Vick on Cam Newton: 'Nobody gives Cam credit for stepping up' August 12, 2020 | 2:27 PM
Sony Michel had 912 yards rushing and seven touchdowns in 2019.
Patriots
Sony Michel's status for the Patriots' opener reportedly uncertain August 12, 2020 | 10:13 AM
John Bazemore
College Sports
ACC, SEC say they plan to continue with football this fall August 12, 2020 | 9:59 AM
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs with the ball against Wisconsin during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, in Indianapolis. The Big Ten won't play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19, becoming the first of college sports' power conferences to yield to the pandemic. The move announced Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
College Sports
Spring college football: When? How much? Who plays? August 12, 2020 | 3:26 AM
Red Sox
Rays rout Red Sox, 8-2 August 11, 2020 | 11:09 PM
Kevin C. Cox
Brandon King
Patriots lose Brandon King to PUP list August 11, 2020 | 10:46 PM
Bruce Cassidy shared his opinion on a possible change in the NHL playoff format.
Bruins
What Bruce Cassidy had to say after Bruins-Hurricanes Game 1 was postponed August 11, 2020 | 10:42 PM
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) clears the puck under pressure from Columbus Blue Jackets center Nathan Gerbe (24) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
NHL
Lightning outlast Blue Jackets 3-2 in 5 OT thriller August 11, 2020 | 9:51 PM
Elsa
Postponement
Game 1 of Bruins-Hurricanes postponed until Wednesday August 11, 2020 | 9:10 PM