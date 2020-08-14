With the trade deadline approaching, Sam Kennedy said no players are ‘untouchable’

The MLB trade deadline is August 31.

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy addressed the 'Black Lives Matter' billboard outside of Fenway Park.
Red Sox president Sam Kennedy discussed the MLB trade deadline. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
August 14, 2020 | 11:40 AM

As the MLB trade deadline quickly approaches on August 31, Red Sox president Sam Kennedy has deemed no player “untouchable,” he said Thursday while appearing on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

“You look at this team, and we still have a really young group of core players that you’d like to see with the Red Sox for a long, long time,” Kennedy said. “We’d never label anyone untouchable, just given the fact that sometimes to re-tool and restructure for the future, you do have to sometimes make difficult decisions, as you saw with the Mookie [Betts] transaction. I don’t think anybody would be untouchable as it were, but there are certainly guys who have grown up in the system that we’d like to keep with the Sox for a long, long time.”

Advertisement

The Sox traded Betts to the Dodgers in February. On Thursday, he hit three home runs in an 11-2 win over the Padres, tying a major-league record. Betts has now joined the ranks of Sammy Sosa and Johnny Mize as the third player ever to record three homers in six games. The Red Sox are 6-13 and ranked last in the AL East.

Kennedy is optimistic that the team could go on a postseason run, but acknowledged that their front office has also been in discussion with other clubs in regards to the deadline.

“Chaim [Bloom], Brian O’Halloran, Raquel [Ferreira], and Eddie [Romero] have been already engaged with teams,” Kennedy said. “Teams are trying to position themselves for a postseason run here. We have to get going. Look, we know we’re 6-12. It’s been an awful start. No one is proud of it. Frustrating. But, at the same time, you can run off three or four wins and all of a sudden you’re two or three games back in the American League East and anything can happen. No one is waving the white flag, but yeah, there are conversations going on given the condensed season and the fact the trade deadline is just a couple of weeks away.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Jonathan Wiggs
Pats rookies
Bill Belichick uses swimming analogy to share update on Patriots rookies August 14, 2020 | 11:28 AM
Portland Timbers MLS
New England Revolution
Major League Soccer’s stars shined, and other final takeaways from the MLS is Back Tournament August 14, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Nathan Denette
Bruins
Even Brad Marchand was unsure of Tuukka Rask's postgame comments about 'playoff atmosphere' August 14, 2020 | 9:49 AM
Oklahoma State corner back Kemah Siverand walks onto the field prior to an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
NFL
Seahawks cut player who reportedly tried to sneak woman into team hotel August 14, 2020 | 8:34 AM
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts hits his third home run of a baseball game during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts ties MLB mark with 6th career 3-homer game August 14, 2020 | 1:45 AM
Elsa
Bruins playoffs
Old friend Dougie Hamilton helps Carolina beat Boston 3-2, tie series 1-1 August 13, 2020 | 11:04 PM
Tampa's Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, right, plays in left field during the ninth inning.
Red Sox
Rays crush Red Sox 17-8 to complete 4-game sweep August 13, 2020 | 9:36 PM
College Sports
NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on August 13, 2020 | 7:56 PM
David Pastrnak skates near hats on the ice after his third goal against the Winnipeg Jets.
Bruins
David Pastrnak deemed unfit to participate, out for Game 2 August 13, 2020 | 7:52 PM
Red Sox
Chris Sale shares an update on his Tommy John rehab August 13, 2020 | 7:27 PM
Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 32 points in the Celtics' win over the 76ers.
Celtics-Sixers
Here's the game schedule for the Celtics-Sixers first-round playoff series August 13, 2020 | 7:21 PM
Drone over Fenway
Drone Delay
Drone delays Red Sox-Rays game at Fenway Park August 13, 2020 | 6:11 PM
The Red Sox' Michael Chavis
Red Sox
Chad Finn: In this era of home runs or nothing, baseball is getting pretty boring August 13, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Dustin Woodard
Rookie retires
Patriots rookie offensive lineman Dustin Woodard retires August 13, 2020 | 4:47 PM
Boston Celtics' Javonte Green, left, heads to the basket past Washington Wizards' Isaac Bonga and Thomas Bryant (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Celtics
Celtics sit starters, lose to Wizards in final game before playoffs August 13, 2020 | 3:23 PM
TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 12: Head coach Rod Brind'Amour of the Carolina Hurricanes reacts in overtime during the game against the Boston Bruins in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 12, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Bruins
Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour says he's 'moving on' after getting fined by NHL August 13, 2020 | 2:52 PM
Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien, who was Boston Bruins head coach from 2007-2017, acknowledges a standing ovation during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Bruins in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Bruins
Canadiens coach Claude Julien hospitalized with chest pains August 13, 2020 | 2:32 PM
Rod Brind'Amour
'It makes no sense'
Hurricanes coach calls NHL officiating a 'joke' after Game 1 controversy against Bruins August 13, 2020 | 2:10 PM
John Raoux
New England Revolution
Roster depth will be the key when Revolution begin next phase of MLS restart August 13, 2020 | 1:03 PM
Tom Brady and Joe Montana during a pregame ceremony before Super Bowl LIV.
'I was shocked'
Joe Montana explained why he thinks Tom Brady left the Patriots August 13, 2020 | 10:36 AM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 29: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks to the offensive line in a huddle during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
NFL
NFL would consider Saturday games if there's no college football in the fall August 13, 2020 | 5:48 AM
Jaylen Brown scored 32 points in the Celtics' win over the Sixers on Saturday.
Celtics
Celtics to face Philadelphia 76ers in first round of NBA playoffs August 13, 2020 | 2:59 AM
Red Sox
Rays pounce on Red Sox, hold on for 8-5 win August 12, 2020 | 10:34 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Andrew Benintendi to be placed on injured list August 12, 2020 | 9:54 PM
David Price pitches during Game 2 of the 2018 World Series at Fenway Park.
Sports Q
Who was the better Red Sox pitcher, David Price or John Lackey? August 12, 2020 | 8:31 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham passes the ball during an NFL football training camp practice, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
NFL, union agree to extend daily coronavirus testing August 12, 2020 | 7:09 PM
According to Celtics center Enes Kanter, head coach Brad Stevens has some skills of his own on the basketball court.
Celtics
Celtics sign coach Brad Stevens to a contract extension August 12, 2020 | 4:28 PM
Boston Bruins center David Krejci (46) celebrates with teammate Jake DeBrusk (74) as Carolina Hurricanes left wing Brock McGinn (23) skates past during the third period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup hockey playoff game in Toronto, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
Bruins beat Hurricanes in Game 1 thanks to Patrice Bergeron's goal in 2nd OT August 12, 2020 | 3:01 PM
Patriots
Michael Vick on Cam Newton: 'Nobody gives Cam credit for stepping up' August 12, 2020 | 2:27 PM
Sony Michel had 912 yards rushing and seven touchdowns in 2019.
Patriots
Sony Michel's status for the Patriots' opener reportedly uncertain August 12, 2020 | 10:13 AM