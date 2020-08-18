Morning sports update: Christian Vazquez had a World Series retort after the latest loss to the Yankees

The Bruins rallied from a 2-0 third period deficit to defeat the Hurricanes in Monday night’s Game 4, 4-3. Boston scored four straight goals to take a 3-1 series lead.

The Celtics held off the 76ers in Game 1 of their first round series, winning 109-101.

The Red Sox’ losing streak hit eight straight on Monday, as the Yankees completed a four-game sweep with a 6-3 win over their American League East rivals.

And the Patriots got underway with the team’s first full practice of training camp. Cam Newton’s energy has already been noticeable.

Christian Vazquez’s response to the Yankees: After falling 6-3 on Monday, the Red Sox have now lost 10 in a row to the Yankees. It’s a far cry from the Boston team that defeated New York in the 2018 postseason. Since then, Boston has won just one game at Yankee Stadium.

Yet players from that World Series winner are still on Boston’s roster, and haven’t forgotten what they accomplished.

Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez even referenced it following the latest loss. With seemingly nothing else to fall back on given the current disparity between he two rivals, Vazquez played the championship card.

“I think the only thing I can tell is they have no rings and I have one,” Vazquez told reporters. “We beat them in the playoffs and I like my ring.”

Given the current American League East standings — New York is first and Boston is last, more than 10 games back — it’s extremely unlikely a postseason rematch is set to occur anytime soon.

The Red Sox won’t return to Yankee Stadium this season, but welcome New York back to Fenway Park for a three-game series from Sept. 18-20.

Trivia: Jayson Tatum led the Celtics in scoring on Monday in Game 1 against the 76ers with 32 points. Tatum, of course, was the third pick in the 2017 draft after the Celtics traded down from the first overall pick (in a deal that allowed Philadelphia to move up to select Markelle Fultz). What player was selected second in that draft?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He has already been traded from one Western Conference team to another.

Bill Belichick’s interview with Keyshawn Johnson:

On this day: In 1992, Larry Bird announced his retirement due to ongoing back pain. The longtime Celtic’s last act as a player actually came with Team USA, having helped the “Dream Team” win the gold medal at the Barcelona Olympics.

Daily highlight: Jake DeBrusk got the Bruins’ comeback started with a diving finish to a nice goal.

Trivia answer: Lonzo Ball