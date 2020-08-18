Yankees win 10th straight vs. Red Sox, best streak since 1953

New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks, right, celebrates with teammate Luke Voit (59) after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in New York. Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki, top, looks on. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Aaron Hicks celebrates with teammate Luke Voit after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning. –AP Photo/Kathy Willens
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
JAKE SEINER,
AP
August 18, 2020 | 12:28 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Ted Williams was piloting fighter jets in Korea the last time the New York Yankees dominated the Boston Red Sox like this.

Luke Voit homered twice, Aroldis Chapman returned from the COVID-19 injured list to pitch the ninth inning and the Yankees beat the Red Sox 6-3 Monday night for their 10th straight victory in the famed rivalry.

New York capped a four-game sweep and is on its best run against Boston since winning a franchise-record 12 consecutive games in 1952-53 — a stretch when Williams was serving in the Korean War.

“When you bring up that name, obviously that’s a long time,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Obviously it’s a stretch where we’ve had a few really good series against them. They’ve had some things not go their way against them. I don’t put a whole lot into it. We go onward and upward.”

Advertisement

The AL East-leading Yankees have won six in a row — despite injuries to Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu — since dropping three of four at Tampa Bay from Aug. 7-9. They start a three-game home series against the second-place Rays on Tuesday night. New York is 10-0 at Yankee Stadium this season.

“We’re locked in,” Voit said. “Doesn’t matter who it is, we’ll be ready to go.”

The Red Sox have dropped 10 consecutive games in the Bronx and are 1-15 at Yankee Stadium since blasting “New York, New York” in the visitors’ clubhouse after eliminating the Yankees in the 2018 AL Division Series en route to a World Series title.

“I think the only thing I can tell is they have no rings, I have one,” catcher Christian Vázquez said. “We beat them in the playoffs. I like my ring.”

Boston lost its eighth straight game overall.

Thairo Estrada and Aaron Hicks also homered for New York. Estrada connected shortly after the game was delayed 1 hour, 23 minutes by rain during the fourth inning.

Chapman allowed a triple to José Peraza and an RBI single to Jonathan Araúz but struck out Kevin Pillar and Rafael Devers to end the game. His final pitch was a 101.3 mph fastball that Devers swung through.

Advertisement

“I was really excited by what I saw just as far as his stuff,” Boone said.

Chapman was activated Monday after testing positive for the coronavirus during preseason workouts. The All-Star left-hander had only mild symptoms and has been training at the team’s alternate site in Scranton, Pennsylvania, since being cleared July 31.

It was Chapman’s first appearance since allowing a series-ending homer to Houston’s Jose Altuve in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series.

The tarp was rolled out with the Red Sox rallying in the fourth inning. Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery pitched no-hit ball until J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts and Vázquez hit consecutive two-out singles.

Vázquez’s soft liner bounced off shortstop shortstop Gleyber Torres’ glove on a tough play in shallow left field, allowing Martinez to score. The grounds crew came out moments later — just before a light drizzle turned into a downpour.

Luis Avilán relieved Montgomery after the delay, walked Michael Chavis to load the bases and struck out Alex Verdugo to end the inning.

Boston left-hander Martin Pérez (2-3) walked the bases loaded in the first inning but escaped when Miguel Andújar’s towering fly ball fell into Peraza’s glove on the left field warning track.

New York broke through in the second. Hicks scored speedy Tyler Wade from first on a double, and Voit followed with a drive to left-center for a 3-0 lead.

“To face the Yankees is one of my dreams,” Pérez said. “To get beat by the Yankees is not good.”

Advertisement

Voit added a leadoff shot in the fifth, his seventh home run of the season. Hicks homered leading off the seventh to make it 6-2.

Michael King (1-1) allowed a run over three innings after replacing Avilán.

Defensive issues

Torres made two throwing errors at shortstop and skipped another ball that Voit picked out of the dirt at first base. The 23-year-old has six errors, most among shortstops, in his first season replacing Didi Gregorius at the position. Torres also has had a few miscommunications with infielders in the past week.

“I think he’s doing well overall,” Boone said. “He’s had a couple of hiccups game-wise that have dinged him statistically.”

Meanwhile, left fielder Andújar — a converted third baseman — got turned around by Verdugo’s line drive in the sixth and watched it bounce over the wall for a ground-rule RBI double.

“That’s going to be a tough play for even a really good outfielder out there,” Boone said.

Trainer’s room

Red Sox: LH reliever Josh Taylor was activated after testing positive for the coronavirus July 15 and pitched a perfect sixth inning. RHP Chris Mazza was optioned to the alternate site. … INF Christian Arroyo, claimed off waivers from Cleveland on Thursday, could be activated Tuesday if he clears intake coronavirus testing. … Vázquez has a sore right heel and wanted to see how he felt Tuesday before committing to playing.

Yankees: LeMahieu is expected to miss two to three weeks after going on the injured list Sunday with a sprained left thumb. … RHP Ben Heller was optioned to the alternate site.

Up next

Red Sox: RHP Zack Godley (0-2, 8.16 ERA) is set to face Phillies RHP Zach Eflin (0-1, 3.60) in the opener of a two-game series in Boston on Tuesday night.

Yankees: RHP Masahiro Tanaka (0-0, 2.31) opposes Rays LHP Blake Snell (1-0, 2.08) at Yankee Stadium.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox New York Yankees

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Drew Lieberman
Patriots
'I can’t control what people think about me or how they choose to remember me' August 18, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender James Reimer (47) makes a save on a shot from Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) as Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) looks on during first-period NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
Bruins pull off thrilling, come-from-behind victory to take Game 3 vs. Hurricanes August 17, 2020 | 11:55 PM
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 17: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Boston Celtics drives against Tobias Harris #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 17, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ashley Landis - Pool/Getty Images)
Ankle injury
Gordon Hayward suffers ankle injury in Game 1 of Celtics-Sixers August 17, 2020 | 10:03 PM
Jayson Tatum drives to the hoop during the first half.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown lead Celtics past 76ers in Game 1 August 17, 2020 | 9:32 PM
Carl Yastrzemski is hugged by David Ortiz
Sports Q
Who was the better Red Sox player, Carl Yastrzemski or David Ortiz? August 17, 2020 | 7:28 PM
Stephon Gilmore
Patriots
Coming off career season, Stephon Gilmore faces new challenge August 17, 2020 | 6:17 PM
Bentley University athletics
College Sports
Bentley hires BC associate AD Vaughn Williams as its athletics director August 17, 2020 | 3:05 PM
David Pastrnak in Game 1 of the Bruins-Hurricanes series.
Bruins
David Pastrnak out for Game 4 vs. Hurricanes August 17, 2020 | 2:44 PM
Mark Tenally
‘Monday Night Football’
ESPN officially names new ‘Monday Night Football’ crew August 17, 2020 | 2:35 PM
Red Sox outfielder Kevin Pillar shared his take on the team's unprecedented struggles this season.
Red Sox
The Red Sox held a team meeting. Here's what was discussed. August 17, 2020 | 1:23 PM
Tommy McNamara playing for the Houston Dynamo against the Los Angeles Galaxy's Emiliano Insúa earlier in 2020.
Revs
Revolution add Manneh and McNamara ahead of regular season resumption August 17, 2020 | 10:56 AM
Bill Belichick
Face Shields
Patriots experimenting with practicing in face shields August 17, 2020 | 9:47 AM
Cam Newton in 2019.
Cam Newton
Rodney Harrison explained why Cam Newton is the 'key' to the 2020 Patriots August 17, 2020 | 9:36 AM
Matthew J. Lee
Bruins
Chad Finn: Respect Tuukka Rask’s decision, even if its timing wasn’t ideal August 17, 2020 | 5:00 AM
New York Yankees starting pitcher J.A. Happ winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Red Sox
Red Sox lose 7th straight August 17, 2020 | 1:05 AM
Chris Hogan
NFL
Former Patriots WR Chris Hogan OKs deal with Jets August 16, 2020 | 5:29 PM
New York Yankees' Clint Frazier hits a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Red Sox
Red Sox lose to the Yankees — again August 15, 2020 | 10:22 PM
Danny Ainge.
Celtics-Grizzlies
Here's the latest on the draft pick the Grizzlies are sending to the Celtics August 15, 2020 | 10:06 PM
Kemba Walker and the Celtics haven’t lost at TD Garden yet this season.
CELTICS
Kemba Walker is 'ready to roll' for the playoffs without a minutes restriction August 15, 2020 | 8:57 PM
Head coach Bill Belichick is entering his 21st season with the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
5 things to know ahead of the Patriots' first padded practice August 15, 2020 | 7:56 PM
Ashley Landis
Romeo Langford
Romeo Langford sidelined with right wrist injury August 15, 2020 | 5:16 PM
Tuukka Rask of the Bruins allows a goal to Dougie Hamilton of the Carolina Hurricanes.
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy, Bruins teammates react to Tuukka Rask's decision to opt out of the playoffs August 15, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Patrice Bergeron (37) and Anders Bjork (10) try to block a shot from Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) as Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) looks on during the first period Saturday.
BRUINS 3, HURRICANES 1
Bruins top Hurricanes 3-1 without Tuukka Rask August 15, 2020 | 3:55 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Media
Chad Finn: Will Flemming a pleasure to listen to on WEEI’s Red Sox broadcasts August 15, 2020 | 3:55 PM
Elsa
Bruins
So... What will the Bruins do without Tuukka Rask? August 15, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Ben Simmons is defended by Rudy Gay.
NBA
76ers limp into postseason without Ben Simmons against Celtics August 15, 2020 | 3:14 PM
MLB
Reds player tests positive, 2 games with Pirates postponed August 15, 2020 | 1:00 PM
Nathan Denette
Bruins
Tuukka Rask pulls out of remainder of NHL playoffs August 15, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Frank Franklin II
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Yankees, lose 5th straight August 14, 2020 | 11:53 PM
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks with offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) and guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice Friday in Berea, Ohio.
NFL
Browns' Baker Mayfield admits he was 'lost' in chaotic 2019 season August 14, 2020 | 9:05 PM