Red Sox snap 9-game skid in 6-3 win over Phils

Boston avoided its first 10-game losing streak since 2014.

Phillies Red Sox Baseball
Phillies starter Jake Arrieta walks back to the mound as Rafael Devers rounds the bases after his two-run home run during the third inning. –AP Photo/Winslow Townson
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
GETHIN COOLBAUGH,
AP
August 19, 2020 | 5:38 PM

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox ended their nine-game losing streak, with Rafael Devers homering and driving in three runs Wednesday to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3.

Devers finished with three hits. Jackie Bradley Jr. drove in two runs to help Boston avoid its first 10-game losing streak since 2014.

Philadelphia had won four straight after a 13-6 romp to open the two-game series Tuesday.

Red Sox starter Kyle Hart allowed two runs with four walks and five strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings in an opener role. The 27-year-old gave up seven runs in two innings in his major league debut against Tampa Bay last Thursday.

Advertisement

Austin Brice (1-0) struck out two over 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Boston held an opponent to three or fewer runs for the first time since a 5-3 win over Toronto on Aug. 9.

Phil Gosselin, Didi Gregorius and Rhys Hoskins each had an RBI for Philadelphia. Phillies starter Jake Arrieta (1-3) surrendered four runs on five hits while walking four and striking out three over 4 1/3 innings.

Devers tied it at 2 with his homer in the third after Kevin Pillar’s two-out double. Bradley gave Boston a 3-2 lead with a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

Alex Verdugo doubled in the fifth to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 10 games and scored when Pillar reached on a fielding error by Hoskins at first base,

Neil Walker scored in the seventh as Hoskins reached on a throwing error by shortstop Tzu-Wei Lin.

Devers doubled in the seventh and Bradley doubled in the eighth to make it 6-3. Brandon Workman worked a scoreless ninth for his fourth save.

SHAKY START

Hart pitched in and out of trouble in the first after allowing Andrew McCutchen’s leadoff double and walking Hoskins and Bryce Harper to load the bases with no outs

Gosselin hit a one-out RBI single. Gregorius then flied out to center fielder Bradley, who threw out a tagging Hoskins at home plate for an apparent inning-ending double play. The Phillies challenged the tag at the plate and the call was overturned.

Advertisement

Hart struck out Alex Bohm to end the early rally.

BATTING FIRST

Philadelphia entered with a major league-best .268 batting average and led the majors scoring 5.72 runs per games after pounding out a season-best 16 hits and matching a season high for runs on Tuesday.

COAST TO COAST

Boston claimed right-hander Andrew Triggs off waivers from the San Francisco Giants during the game. Left-hander Stephen Gonsalves was designated for assignment. The Red Sox entered with a major league-worst 6.36 team ERA.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: INF Jean Segura (hamstring) sat for a second straight game after being injured Sunday against the Mets. He is considered day-to-day. … RF Jay Bruce (rest) had the day off after hitting a three-run homer and driving in four runs Tuesday.

Red Sox: DH J.D. Martinez (dehydration) was not in the lineup after leaving Tuesday’s game in the fifth inning. … INF Christian Arroyo was reinstated from the injured list. RHP Marcus Walden was optioned to the team’s alternate training site and RHP Mike Shawaryn was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Will play a seven-inning doubleheader Thursday against the Blue Jays in Buffalo after their three-game series in late July was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Manager Joe Girardi had not announced either starter.

Red Sox: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-2, 5.93 ERA) starts the first of four games in Baltimore on Thursday. He looks to bounce back after allowing a season-high eight runs in 5 1/3 innings against the Yankees on Aug. 15.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball Massachusetts Canada

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
Red Sox
What Chaim Bloom said about the futures of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers August 19, 2020 | 3:40 PM
TPC Boston in Norton is the site of the PGA Tour's first playoff event.
Golf
A guide to this week’s Northern Trust championship at TPC Boston August 19, 2020 | 3:21 PM
Masai Ujiri
NBA
An NBA executive was sued for assaulting a deputy. Newly released video tells a different story. August 19, 2020 | 3:01 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2020 file photo, the logo for NBCUniversal's upcoming streaming service, Peacock, is displayed on a computer screen in New York. Peacock, one of the last big new streaming services to launch in the U.S., was supposed to get a big marketing and content boost from the Olympics.The coronavirus pandemic delayed the Games to 2021, so that didn’t work out for Peacock’s owner, Comcast’s NBCUniversal. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
media
Michael Holley and Michael Smith team up for new show on Peacock August 19, 2020 | 2:46 PM
Patriots' Matthew Slater and other Boston sports were featured in a video for the #MaskUp campaign.
PSA
Video: Boston athletes filmed a PSA urging sports fans to wear masks August 19, 2020 | 2:35 PM
Golf
Injured Brooks Koepka withdraws from TPC Boston's Northern Trust, ending season August 19, 2020 | 1:24 PM
Kim McCoy, pictured in Morningside Park with her sister’s dog, Indy, wants to run ultramarathons again.
National News
She was in a grueling 340-mile race. Then came a highway, and an SUV. August 19, 2020 | 1:01 PM
FILE- In this April 30, 2019, file pool photo, Karen Herzog, a Florida Department of Health inspector, shows a photo she took of beds in a room during her inspection of Orchids of Asia Day Spa, during a motion hearing in the Robert Kraft prostitution solicitation case in West Palm Beach, Fla. Florida prosecutors will try to save their prostitution solicitation case against New England Patriots owner Kraft when they argue before an appellate court Tuesday, June 30, 2020, that his rights weren't violated when police secretly video recorded him allegedly paying for sex at a massage parlor. (Lannis Waters/The Palm Beach Post via AP, Pool, File)
Robert Kraft
Court: Secret videos can't be used in Robert Kraft case August 19, 2020 | 11:50 AM
High School Sports
High School Sports
Massachusetts establishes fall high school sports guidelines August 19, 2020 | 11:48 AM
Nathan Denette
Bruins
Tuukka Rask reportedly told WEEI's Greg Hill why he opted out of NHL playoffs August 19, 2020 | 11:29 AM
“He’s a smart player and he has a lot of skills that I think we’ll be able to utilize,” he said. “He’s had an opportunity to get quite a few reps here in the work that we’ve done to this point, so I think that’s helped him, but he seems like he’s in good shape and ready to go.” On kicker Justin Rohrwasser: For the rookie Rohrwasser, Belichick said, the situation is the same as it would be for any first-year player: “Trying to get them to get down the basic fundamentals of their position, understand the basic things they have to do, and then we’ll take it from there based on how that goes.” Belichick said the process of snapping, kicking, and holding is one that the team is “working through.”
Patriots
Would the Patriots consider a two-quarterback platoon? Bill Belichick doesn’t entirely rule it out. August 19, 2020 | 11:07 AM
Kyle Dugger Patriots training camp
Patriots
Devin McCourty already has praise for a Patriots rookie early in training camp August 19, 2020 | 10:22 AM
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum celebrates after a NBA basketball first round playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Celtics won 109-101. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Jayson Tatum
Brad Stevens called Jayson Tatum's defense 'unbelievable.' Here's what he meant. August 19, 2020 | 7:11 AM
Tom Brady, stretching with Matt Cassell in 2008.
Tom Brady
Matt Cassel told a story about a prank war with Tom Brady August 19, 2020 | 6:32 AM
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper follows through on his three run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Red Sox
Red Sox lose 9th straight August 19, 2020 | 12:40 AM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Bruins
Will David Pastrnak play in Game 5? His chances are ‘better than they were’ for Game 4 August 18, 2020 | 11:14 PM
Winslow Townson
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez removed in fifth because of dehydration August 18, 2020 | 11:12 PM
The Bruins' emotional third-period comeback brought the viewers back after they had shifted to other options as the team fell behind, 2-0, after two periods.
Media
Not surprisingly, viewers flocked to Bruins and Celtics, not Red Sox August 18, 2020 | 8:59 PM
Jacob Meyers talked about how influential teammate Julian Edelman is to him.
Patriots
Jakobi Meyers says 'There’s only one Julian Edelman' August 18, 2020 | 6:00 PM
Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) passes the ball to forward Gary Clark (12) in front of Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
NBA
8th-seeded Magic upset top-seeded Bucks in series opener August 18, 2020 | 5:56 PM
Damien Harris
Patriots
After hardly seeing the field, the door is open for Damien Harris to contribute in his 2nd year August 18, 2020 | 4:11 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
Tuesday’s Patriots practice report: Julian Edelman leaves early August 18, 2020 | 4:05 PM
Patriots
Patriots announce that September home games will be played without fans August 18, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Tom Pennington
MLB
One of MLB’s rising stars hit a grand slam. He was chastised for ignoring the ‘unwritten rules’ August 18, 2020 | 2:59 PM
Jonathan Wiggs
Patriots
Bill Belichick gave an update on the Patriots' quarterback situation August 18, 2020 | 2:42 PM
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady during a Buccaneers organized team activity on Aug. 13.
Patriots
Tom Brady on leaving the Patriots: 'I am so happy with the decision I made' August 18, 2020 | 2:20 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
A slimmed-down N’Keal Harry hopes extra footwork training will pay off in Year 2 with the Patriots August 18, 2020 | 1:57 PM
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 10: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Boston Celtics watches the action against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 10, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Celtics
Here's the latest on Gordon Hayward's ankle injury August 18, 2020 | 1:28 PM
A view of the Worcester Red Sox jersey lineup for 2021.
Red Sox
Worcester Red Sox unveil 9 jerseys for 2021 season August 18, 2020 | 10:57 AM
Frank Franklin II
Red Sox
Chad Finn: The Red Sox have left us little choice but to embrace the awful August 18, 2020 | 10:50 AM