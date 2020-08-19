Chaim Bloom expects Red Sox to pursue trades, but sees Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers as core players

In an already lost season that has seen the Red Sox get off to the second-worst start (6-18) in franchise history, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Wednesday that the Red Sox plan to be active exploring potential deals leading up to the Aug. 31 trade deadline.

Bloom said he wouldn’t make a blanket declaration that any single player is untouchable, and he downplayed the idea that the team might consider moving long-term core players. As speculation has kicked up regarding the possibility of dealing shortstop Xander Bogaerts (signed through 2025, but with an opt-out after the 2022 season) and third baseman Rafael Devers (under team control through at least 2023), Bloom suggested he saw both as likely future Red Sox.

“That’s simple. Those guys are core players for us. They’re incredibly important to our future, just as they’ve been important here for a while,” said Bloom. “Philosophically, I don’t like to think in terms of absolute no’s, but those guys are key players for us. We’re very hopeful that they’re going to be part of our next championship here.”

But when might the team be positioned to contend again? Bloom has made clear his desire to create a young talent base that positions the Sox to contend for the long haul – though with the Sox working to refill the upper levels of their farm system, that undertaking could take years. That being the case, with the Red Sox already looking beyond 2020, does Bloom think that contention in 2021 – while building that talent base – is possible?

“I don’t think it’s wise for us to put timetables on those things. I think if we are doing the right things, sometimes timetables can accelerate. It’s hard to foresee that,” said Bloom. “A lot of the time, when you start to get cute and try to sync those things up and think you can predict the timetable exactly, you end up doing things that are counter to what your objectives were in the first place. You have to keep the big picture in mind.