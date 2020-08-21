Red Sox trade Workman, Hembree to Phillies

Boston received right-handers Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold.

Brandon Workman.
Brandon Workman. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
By
DAVID GINSBURG,
AP
August 21, 2020

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies got an early jump on the trade deadline, moving to fortify their ineffective bullpen by acquiring relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree from the Boston Red Sox.

Philadelphia also got cash considerations from Red Sox, who obtained right-handers Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold.

The trade occurred Friday night while Boston was playing in Baltimore and the Phillies were in Atlanta. The trade deadline in this pandemic-shortened season is set for Aug. 31.

Earlier Friday, the Phillies acquired right-handed reliever David Hale from the New York Yankees, sending back righty relief prospect Addison Russ.

Phillies relievers came into Friday with a combined 8.07 ERA this season, the worst in the majors by nearly two runs.

Workman came into Friday night’s game with four saves in four tries and a 2.25 ERA in save situations, while Hembree is 2-0 with a 5.59 ERA in 11 games. Both pitched out of Boston’s bullpen for the 2018 World Series champion Red Sox.

Hale has appeared in 95 games over six seasons with the Braves, Rockies and Yankees. He has allowed two earned runs and made one save in six innings this season. He was designated for assignment Monday when All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman returned from the COVID-19 injured list.

Hale was expected to be available in the bullpen Saturday.

Boston is in last place in the AL East and looking to rebuild. The struggling Red Sox are desperate for starting pitching help and looking toward the future already, trying to get something out of this COVID-19 shortened season by leveraging some solid bullpen assets for what is essentially a reconstruction of the rotation.

The 27-year-old Pivetta has made 71 major league starts and compiled a 5.42 ERA in the role.

Seabold, 24, posted a 2.56 ERA in 12 appearances (11 starts) last season across three minor league levels, including Double-A, but had his season shortened by an oblique injury.

Philadelphia also placed left-hander Jose Alvarez on the 10-day injured list Friday with a testicular contusion and recalled lefty JoJo Romero from the team’s alternate site.

