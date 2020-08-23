Orioles top last-place Red Sox 5-4

Baltimore earned a split of the four-game series.

Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles
J.D. Martinez is tagged out at home plate by Baltimore catcher Pedro Severino. –Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
By
DAVID GINSBURG,
AP
August 23, 2020 | 5:08 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rio Ruiz drove in four runs, Thomas Eshelman provided exceptional relief for injured starter Wade LeBlanc and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 Sunday to earn a split of the four-game series.

Ruiz came in batting .161 in August and was dropped to the No. 8 slot in the lineup, from where he singled in two runs in the third inning and delivered a two-out, two-run double in the seventh.

Anthony Santander stretched his hitting streak to 18 games and highly touted prospect Ryan Mountcastle doubled twice in his third game with the Orioles, who climbed back to .500 (14-14) with their second straight win following a six-game skid.

After Boston’s Kevin Pillar homered on the game’s second pitch, LeBlanc faced three more batters before leaving with left elbow stiffness. The extent of the injury was unclear and a bit surprising, given that the crafty left-hander had pitched in a combined 108 games over the previous three seasons.

Eshelman (2-0) entered and walked Christian Vazquez, then retired the next 13 batters as Baltimore built a 3-1 lead against the last-place Red Sox.

Miguel Castro started the sixth and immediately gave up a single to Pillar, Boston’s first hit since the leadoff homer. Xander Bogaerts doubled in a run before Michael Chavis struck out with two on and two outs.

Ruiz gave the Orioles some breathing room in the seventh with a double to left following singles by Pedro Severino and Chance Sisco.

Tanner Scott gave up a two-run homer to Jackie Bradley Jr. in the ninth before getting the final out for his first career save.

Baltimore went ahead 3-1 in the third inning against Zack Godley (0-3) and Jeffrey Springs. Three walks loaded the bases before Springs came in and gave up a two-out single to Ruiz. Andrew Velazquez then dropped a two-out bunt single down the third-base line that brought in Mountcastle.

STREAK IS ON

Santander kept his career-best hitting streak alive with a fourth-inning double. It’s the longest run by an Oriole since Nick Markakis hit in 18 straight games in 2014.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Manager Ron Roenicke said OF Andrew Benintendi (rib cage strain) has a way to go before being ready to return, but he is counting on having Benintendi back. “I know these things take a long time to heal, but I’m expecting it, yes,” the manager said.

Orioles: Severino left in the seventh with right hip flexor tightness.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: The team will stay in Baltimore during a day off Monday before heading to Buffalo to face Toronto in a three-game series that starts Tuesday with Kyle Hart (0-1, 11.12 ERA) on the mound for Boston.

Orioles: A day off Monday is followed by a three-game series against the host Tampa Bay Rays, whom the Orioles swept at home July 31-Aug. 2.

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball

