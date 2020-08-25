Red Sox can expect some trade offers for Kevin Pillar

Baseball’s trade deadline is next Monday. It will be a surprise if Kevin Pillar remains a member of the Red Sox by then.

“I think he’s been fantastic for us,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “I love what he’s doing. Defensively, he’s made some great plays. He’s really playing well and swinging the bat well. He’s doing everything he can.”

Pillar has hit .278 with a .793 OPS in 25 games for the Red Sox and played outstanding defense in the outfield, particularly right field. Other teams see that, too. Plus, picking up the 31-year-old veteran would cost only $600,000 for September.