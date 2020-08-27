Jackie Bradley Jr. reportedly won’t play Thursday night. What Ron Roenicke said about the Red Sox’ plans to support him.

"Whatever Jackie, whatever the players feel like is right to do."

Winslow Townson
Ron Roenicke appeared on the MLB Network to confirm the meeting. –Winslow Townson
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
August 27, 2020 | 4:01 PM

The Red Sox will meet with center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to discuss racial injustice and the wave of protests occurring in professional sports, according to interim manager Ron Roenicke.

Appearing on MLB Network Radio on Thursday, Roenicke addressed the protests, teams boycotting games, and his support for whatever the players feel is right.

“We talk about equality yet there isn’t equality … You read the Constitution and how it was written and you know, it’s not equal for everybody,” he said. “So whatever Jackie, whatever the players feel like is right to do, I know Chaim [Bloom] is certainly behind all of this, and our organization, too. [Team president] Sam Kennedy has addressed it and it’s just not going away until we do something about it.”

Advertisement

With that, Roenicke also said that he respects those who have decided to either protest, or speak up against racial injustice.

“When this first came up, and I started reading comments from people in this game I really respect – in Torii Hunter coming out, Dave Roberts coming out, and Jackie sent out an e-mail to myself and what he was going to send out to the team … I respect these guys so much. I saw C.C. Sabathia going with his family walking in a protest … these are people that I respect immensely and when I read similar comments and some of the stories, you know, as a white American, it really bothers you that we have these freedoms in our country and yet the same freedoms don’t apply to everybody, and that’s a shame.

“This has gone on too long and I remember reading Dave Roberts and his last comments and he said ‘Something good needs to come out of all of this,’ and that really hit me because he’s right. If we go through all of this and nothing changes …”

The team’s decision to consult with Bradley Jr. is timely, given the recent wave of protests in major league sports as a response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday. The NBA, WNBA, MLS, and MLB all postponed games on Wednesday after players opted not to compete.

Advertisement

Bradley, who is the only Black player on the Red Sox, will reportedly not play on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays. On Wednesday night, Bradley expressed that he felt a “responsibility” to address racism, and said he’s spoken with his mother and former Virginia State Trooper, Alfreda Hagans, about it.

“I am the only Black person on this team,” Bradley said. “So I kind of feel like it’s my responsibility to address it in certain situations just so people can see what I feel and the things that I think about. I can take it on.”

“I think voices are being heard,” he added. “Hopefully changes are being made and we just have to continue to grow, continue to push forward and try to be better as individuals and together as well.”

The team is also considering the option of not playing at all, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

 

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox MLB

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Devin McCourty during a press conference in 2019.
Protests
How Boston athletes are responding to the Jacob Blake shooting August 27, 2020 | 3:49 PM
New England Patriots' Nick Folk kicks a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Patriots
What Nick Folk had to say about returning to the Patriots August 27, 2020 | 2:14 PM
Jeff Hafley is in his first year coaching the Eagles.
BOSTON COLLEGE
BC football cancels practice to discuss racial injustice August 27, 2020 | 12:41 PM
The Canada flag is projected on the video boards during the playing of the Canadian national anthem prior to an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Celtics
Celtics-Raptors Game 1 officially postponed August 27, 2020 | 12:01 PM
Harry How
MLB
When Mookie Betts decided not to play Wednesday, his teammates had his back August 27, 2020 | 11:41 AM
Washington head coach Ron Rivera, center, talks to his team during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
NFL
NFL teams cancel practice in response to Jacob Blake shooting August 27, 2020 | 11:00 AM
Alex Verdugo (far left) and Jackie Bradley Jr. (center) kneeling during the national anthem earlier in the 2020 season.
Red Sox
What Jackie Bradley Jr. said about his 'responsibility' to address racial injustice August 27, 2020 | 10:37 AM
Stephon Gilmore
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore: 'I do not have the words to meet the depths of my frustration and sadness' August 27, 2020 | 10:20 AM
Pool
Celtics
Celtics may not play Raptors in Game 1 as NBA board, players set to meet August 27, 2020 | 10:19 AM
Wide receiver Gunner Olszewski makes the team in this version of our roster projection.
Patriots
Here's our projection for who will make the Patriots' 53-man roster August 27, 2020 | 7:44 AM
AP
Celtics
Bill Russell led an NBA boycott in 1961. Now he's saluting others for 'getting in good trouble.' August 27, 2020 | 7:09 AM
Overall view of Sahlen Field during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox in Buffalo, N.Y., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Red Sox
'We're going to discuss it': Blue Jays manager doesn't rule out cutting Red Sox series short August 26, 2020 | 11:07 PM
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with teammates during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
Lightning crank up power play, rout Bruins 7-1 in Game 3 August 26, 2020 | 10:59 PM
Daniel Snyder
NFL
Lewd cheerleader videos, sexist rules: Ex-employees decry Washington's NFL team workplace August 26, 2020 | 8:29 PM
Pool
Celtics
Tone of Raptors-Celtics matchup changes amid unrest following Jacob Blake shooting August 26, 2020 | 6:39 PM
Charles Rex Arbogast
MLB
3 MLB games postponed in wake of Kenosha shooting August 26, 2020 | 6:38 PM
NFL
NFL players concerned, 'sick and tired' of racial injustice August 26, 2020 | 6:04 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
What Cam Newton had to say about the Patriots' starting quarterback job August 26, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Milwaukee Bucks' Marvin Williams (20) celebrates with teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) after an NBA basketball first round playoff game against the Orlando Magic Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Bucks won 121-106. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
NBA
3 NBA playoff games set for Wednesday postponed August 26, 2020 | 5:09 PM
Ashley Landis
NBA
Milwaukee Bucks boycotting Game 5 against Orlando Magic August 26, 2020 | 4:24 PM
Ashley Landis
Celtics
Here's the latest on players possibly boycotting Celtics-Raptors Game 1 August 26, 2020 | 2:47 PM
Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham, center, throws between Cam Newton, left, and Brian Hoyer, right, during an training camp practice on Tuesday.
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots' quarterback competition August 26, 2020 | 2:10 PM
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel, center, walks to the field with offensive lineman Shaq Mason, left, and Isaiah Wynn, right, for an NFL football training camp practice, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
Patriots
Sony Michel debuts at Patriots practice as a full participant August 26, 2020 | 1:27 PM
Jaroslav Halak will have to put the Game 2 loss behind him.
Boston Bruins
Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy goes with Jaroslav Halak in goal for Game 3 August 26, 2020 | 1:16 PM
Pool
NBA
Some NBA players weighed a boycott over the Jacob Blake shooting. Doc Rivers has been there before. August 26, 2020 | 11:11 AM
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser enters the field for an NFL training camp practice, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots have re-signed veteran Nick Folk, giving rookie and 2020 fifth-round draft pick Rohrwasser some competition for the job. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool, File)
Patriots
Bill Belichick on the kicking competition: 'That will be up to them to decide' August 26, 2020 | 9:52 AM
Kevin C. Cox
Celtics
‘Are we not human beings?’ Jaylen Brown comments on the shooting of Jacob Blake August 26, 2020 | 6:24 AM
Frank Gunn
Bruins
Ondrej Palat's OT goal lifts Lightning over Bruins 4-3 in Game 2 August 26, 2020 | 1:51 AM
Bryan M. Bennett
Red Sox
Rafael Devers hits 3-run triple, Red Sox rally to beat Blue Jays August 25, 2020 | 11:28 PM
Marcus Smart doesn't want you to be cheap this Valentine's Day.
Celtics
Celtics, Raptors considering boycotting Game 1 August 25, 2020 | 6:55 PM