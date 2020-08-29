Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi is heading to the injured list with a mild calf strain

Nathan Eovaldi is heading to the 10-day injured list with a mild right calf strain, Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke said Saturday.

He was originally scheduled to start this past Wednesday, then this coming Sunday, however it’s become clear that he’ll need more time to heal. The injury was initially considered a calf cramp, but now it appears to be slightly more serious.

Roenicke told reporters he’s confident Eovaldi will be able to pitch next Saturday, Sept. 5, against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he’s eligible to do so. In the meantime, he’ll throw bullpen sessions Sunday and Wednesday.

“We feel pretty good about what it is and when he’ll be back,” Roenicke told reporters.

Eovaldi, the team’s Opening Day starter, is 2-2 with a 4.98 ERA this season. He allowed one run in seven sharp innings against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, Aug. 20, but he hasn’t pitched since.

The Red Sox activated Chris Mazza, and it appears likely he’ll get the start Saturday and Zack Godley will pitch Sunday.