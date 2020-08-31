Colten Brewer gives up five runs as Red Sox lose to Braves 6-3

Alex Verdugo's three doubles were not enough for the Red Sox offense.

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Colten Brewer (48) heads to the clubhouse after being pulled from after loading the bases against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Colten Brewer leaves the mound after giving up five runs in four innings in a loss to the Braves. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
KEN POWTAK,
AP
August 31, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Austin Riley had a tie-breaking, bases-loaded triple to help Max Fried improve to 6-0 as the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves beat the rebuilding Boston Red Sox 6-3 on Monday night.

Related Links

Adam Duvall belted a homer over the Green Monster and Nick Markakis had three hits and drove in two runs for Atlanta, which entered the three-game set winless (0-12-3) in its last 15 series against the Red Sox.

“That’s the goal every time I go out there,” said Fried after the Braves improved to 8-0 in his starts this season. “I didn’t have the best stuff and put us down.”

Advertisement

After trading five players off its MLB roster in the last two weeks, Boston, buried in last in the AL East, lost for the 23rd time in 35 games in this pandemic-shortened season.

Alex Verdugo had three doubles for the Red Sox.

Fried gave up two runs for just the second time in eight starts this season, breaking his string of six straight allowing one or none. In five innings, he gave up five hits, fanned five and walked two.

“He wasn’t real sharp,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “That’s the thing about Max, he keeps making pitches and got through it.”

Mark Melancon got the final three outs for his seventh save in eight chances.

With the score tied at 2-2 in the fifth, the Braves loaded the bases against starter Colten Brewer (0-3) before Riley’s triple off the top of a low wall down the right-field line on the second pitch from reliever Phillips Valdez.

“I forgot how low it was down there,” Riley said. “I thought it was foul at first. I was lucky to get a triple.”

Duvall’s homer left Fenway Park and tied it in the fourth after Fried balked home a run.

Advertisement

Brewer was charged with five runs in four-plus innings.

“We tried to give him a chance to get a win and try to get him actually into the fifth inning. He’s been going three or four. Thought because his pitch count was down we’d do it, and it didn’t work so well,” Boston manager Ron Roenicke said.

After getting into the area around 4 a.m. following their wild, four-hour plus victory over the Phillies in Philadelphia on Sunday night, the Braves jumped ahead 1-0 on Markakis’ RBI double in the first.

Rafael Devers’ run-scoring single tied it in the bottom half.

Trainer’s room

Braves: OF Ronald Acuña Jr. was out of the lineup with tightness in his right hamstring that forced him out of Sunday’s victory. Manager Brian Snitker didn’t have an update before the game on how much time he could miss. … Snitker said LHP Cole Hamels, the team’s big offseason pickup who hasn’t pitched yet this season due to triceps tendinitis, has been “throwing bullpens” and the next step was “live BP.”

Red Sox: Placed LHP Darwinzon Hernandez on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left AC joint. … DH J.D. Martinez was out of the lineup after getting hit on the left hand by a fastball in the previous game. X-rays taken after Sunday’s game were negative.

Rough follow

Prospect Bobby Dalbec struck out in all four at-bats after homering in his major league debut Sunday.

Roster shuffle

After trading away OF Kevin Pillar (to Colorado) and LHP Josh Osich (Cubs) and placing Hernandez on the IL, the Red Sox brought up three players.

Advertisement

They selected LHP Mike Kickham, RHP Robinson Leyer, and INF/OF Yairo Muñoz from their alternate training site.

The 27-year-old Leyer made his major league debut after 236 minor league appearances over four organizations. He pitched an inning, giving up a run, but struck out Marcell Ozuna for his first career K.

On Sunday, Boston dealt 1B Mitch Moreland to San Diego after sending Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree to the Phillies on August 21.

Up next

Braves: RHP Ian Anderson (1-0, 1.50 ERA) is set to start the middle game of the three-game series Tuesday.

Red Sox: RHP Ryan Weber (0-2, 6.00) is slated to go for Boston.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Red Sox
Marcell Ozuna hits three homers in Braves' 10-3 rout of Red Sox September 1, 2020 | 11:10 PM
Marcus Smart celebrates after one of his five 3-point makes in the fourth quarter of the Celtics' win over the Raptors.
Celtics
What Marcus Smart, other Celtics said about his performance in Game 2 victory September 1, 2020 | 10:30 PM
Marcus Smart's five 3-pointers lifted the Celtics to a 2-0 series lead.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart lift Boston past Toronto, Celtics take 2-0 lead September 1, 2020 | 8:34 PM
Nick Wass
Patriots
Josh Gordon’s Super Bowl ring with Patriots sold at auction, report says September 1, 2020 | 7:26 PM
TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 31: Blake Coleman #20 of the Tampa Bay Lightning shakes hands with Zdeno Chara #33 of the Boston Bruins after the Lightning's 3-2 victory during the second overtime period in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 31, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Sports Q
Should the Bruins bring back Zdeno Chara? September 1, 2020 | 6:43 PM
Andrew Benintendi
Red Sox
Andrew Benintendi might be out for the remainder of the season September 1, 2020 | 5:29 PM
Kevin C. Cox
NBA
Did last week’s NBA protests do any actual good? The answer is a resounding yes September 1, 2020 | 1:08 PM
Bill Belichick subway commercial
Patriots
'I know I’m going to get killed in the rookie shows on this' September 1, 2020 | 12:34 PM
Quarterback Phil Jurkovec will be in the mix for Boston College this season.
College football
New coach and new QB could have BC breaking out of ACC pack September 1, 2020 | 12:22 PM
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates his winning goal against the Boston Bruins with teammates Ondrej Palat (18), Patrick Maroon (14) and Alex Killorn (17) during the second overtime period of NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
What the Lightning had to say after bouncing the Bruins to reach the conference finals September 1, 2020 | 4:20 AM
Elsa
Bruins
Lightning win in double overtime, eliminate Bruins from playoffs August 31, 2020 | 11:29 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
MLB Trade deadline
What was the Red Sox’ best acquisition? Freedom from luxury-tax penalties August 31, 2020 | 11:10 PM
The NBA held a moment of silence honoring the late John Thompson prior to Monday's playoff games.
Celtics
Celtics community mourns the loss of John Thompson August 31, 2020 | 9:41 PM
Red Sox outfielder Kevin Pillar shared his take on the team's unprecedented struggles this season.
Red Sox
What the Rockies had to say after acquiring Kevin Pillar from the Red Sox August 31, 2020 | 8:45 PM
Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck
Celtics
Wyc Grousbeck: Celtics 'don't stand second to anybody' when it comes to civil rights August 31, 2020 | 8:03 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 26: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots makes a throw as Jarrett Stidham #4 looks on during Patriots Training camp at Gillette Stadium on August 26, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patriots
Bill Belichick remains mum on starting QB as Patriots wind down camp August 31, 2020 | 8:01 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 29: Christian Vazquez #42 of the Boston Red Sox looks on during the third inning against the Washington Nationalsat Fenway Park on August 29, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. All players are wearing #42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. The day honoring Jackie Robinson, traditionally held on April 15, was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Should the Red Sox have done more at the trading deadline? August 31, 2020 | 5:45 PM
Michael Dwyer
Patriots
'Nobody works harder than Cam does': Bill Belichick raved about Cam Newton August 31, 2020 | 5:05 PM
NFL
NFL reveals more in-game social and racial justice plans August 31, 2020 | 4:05 PM
Michael Dwyer
Red Sox
Reports: Red Sox trade Kevin Pillar to Rockies, Josh Osich to the Cubs August 31, 2020 | 3:56 PM
MLB Trade Deadline
Here's a running list of all of the Red Sox trades August 31, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Why these dark days of the Red Sox still hold hope for the future August 31, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Michael Dwyer
Patriots
Cam Newton absent from Patriots practice on Monday August 31, 2020 | 12:04 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
Chad Finn: There actually is a reason to miss those Patriots preseason games August 31, 2020 | 9:58 AM
CHARLES KRUPA
College Sports
Former Georgetown coach John Thompson dies at 78 August 31, 2020 | 9:55 AM
Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Gardner Minshew II, left, hands the ball off to running back Leonard Fournette during NFL football training camp, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP)
NFL
Jaguars waive Leonard Fournette after failing to trade him August 31, 2020 | 8:38 AM
Brock Holt was designated for assignment by the Brewers.
Red Sox
Brock Holt salutes cutout fans at Fenway Park August 30, 2020 | 7:45 PM
Bruins
Bruins hope stars lead way facing elimination vs. Lightning August 30, 2020 | 6:00 PM
Red Sox
Rafael Devers hits two home runs, Red Sox top Nats 9-5 August 30, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Bobby Dalbec watches the ball after hitting a his first career home run.
Red Sox
Bobby Dalbec hits a home run in his MLB debut August 30, 2020 | 4:29 PM