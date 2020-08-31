What the Rockies had to say after acquiring Kevin Pillar from the Red Sox

“He’s an aggressive, hard-nosed player."

Red Sox outfielder Kevin Pillar shared his take on the team's unprecedented struggles this season.
Kevin Pillar. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
PAT GRAHAM,
AP
August 31, 2020

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies added outfield depth by acquiring Kevin Pillar from Boston in a trade-deadline deal Monday.

In exchange, the Red Sox received a player to be named or cash along with international amateur signing bonus pool space.

Pillar is joining his fourth team since being traded on April 2, 2019, from the Toronto Blue Jays to the San Francisco Giants. He signed a deal with Boston in February.

The 31-year-old Pillar batted .274 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 30 games for the Red Sox. He played a bulk of this season in right field, a spot occupied in Colorado by Charlie Blackmon.

Advertisement

Pillar figures to spend time in center, with David Dahl currently on the injured list. In 12 career games at Coors Field, Pillar has a .326 batting average with one homer and seven RBIs.

“We’re hoping that Kevin can come in and provide a spark to our offense and play an above-average center field in a park that demands it,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “He’s an aggressive, hard-nosed player. He’s a leader. I know it’s used a lot, but he’s a gamer.”

Black sees Pillar hitting all over the batting order — from leadoff to the No. 8 spot — just as he did in Boston. More than anything, Black appreciates Pillar’s grit.

“It’s more about the player and the winning type of game he brings every day,” Black said. “He plays hard. He’ll dive. He’ll crash into walls. He’ll try to steal a base. He’ll break up two. His style is his style. For me, from the other side watching him over the years, it’s a winning type of player.”

Pillar was originally selected by Toronto in the 32nd round of the 2011 draft. He’s a career .261 hitter and has five seasons with double-digit steals, including 25 in 2015.

Advertisement

“We made a point to try to take bases. It’s just another way to put pressure on your opponents,” general manager Jeff Bridich said. “Mr. Pillar can fit right into that.

“I’ve thought of him as a gamer, a grinder, an energetic type of a guy that is going to find a way to do something really positive and will his way to help a team win.”

It’s the second straight day the Rockies orchestrated a trade as they remain in the postseason hunt. On Sunday, they added reliever Mychal Givens from the Baltimore Orioles for prospects and cash. Givens has allowed two runs over 13 innings this season for the Orioles. He has 19 strikeouts and two walks.

“Pretty stoked,” Givens said of joining Colorado. “They’re a really exciting team to watch.”

The Rockies added Givens to the active roster and optioned left-handed pitcher James Pazos to their alternate training site. They also placed infielder Brendan Rodgers on the 10-day injured list with a strained right shoulder and recalled right-hander Antonio Santos.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Red Sox
Marcell Ozuna hits three homers in Braves' 10-3 rout of Red Sox September 1, 2020 | 11:10 PM
Marcus Smart celebrates after one of his five 3-point makes in the fourth quarter of the Celtics' win over the Raptors.
Celtics
What Marcus Smart, other Celtics said about his performance in Game 2 victory September 1, 2020 | 10:30 PM
Marcus Smart's five 3-pointers lifted the Celtics to a 2-0 series lead.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart lift Boston past Toronto, Celtics take 2-0 lead September 1, 2020 | 8:34 PM
Nick Wass
Patriots
Josh Gordon’s Super Bowl ring with Patriots sold at auction, report says September 1, 2020 | 7:26 PM
TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 31: Blake Coleman #20 of the Tampa Bay Lightning shakes hands with Zdeno Chara #33 of the Boston Bruins after the Lightning's 3-2 victory during the second overtime period in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 31, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Sports Q
Should the Bruins bring back Zdeno Chara? September 1, 2020 | 6:43 PM
Andrew Benintendi
Red Sox
Andrew Benintendi might be out for the remainder of the season September 1, 2020 | 5:29 PM
Kevin C. Cox
NBA
Did last week’s NBA protests do any actual good? The answer is a resounding yes September 1, 2020 | 1:08 PM
Bill Belichick subway commercial
Patriots
'I know I’m going to get killed in the rookie shows on this' September 1, 2020 | 12:34 PM
Quarterback Phil Jurkovec will be in the mix for Boston College this season.
College football
New coach and new QB could have BC breaking out of ACC pack September 1, 2020 | 12:22 PM
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates his winning goal against the Boston Bruins with teammates Ondrej Palat (18), Patrick Maroon (14) and Alex Killorn (17) during the second overtime period of NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
What the Lightning had to say after bouncing the Bruins to reach the conference finals September 1, 2020 | 4:20 AM
Elsa
Bruins
Lightning win in double overtime, eliminate Bruins from playoffs August 31, 2020 | 11:29 PM
Red Sox
Colten Brewer gives up five runs as Red Sox lose to Braves 6-3 August 31, 2020 | 11:23 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
MLB Trade deadline
What was the Red Sox’ best acquisition? Freedom from luxury-tax penalties August 31, 2020 | 11:10 PM
The NBA held a moment of silence honoring the late John Thompson prior to Monday's playoff games.
Celtics
Celtics community mourns the loss of John Thompson August 31, 2020 | 9:41 PM
Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck
Celtics
Wyc Grousbeck: Celtics 'don't stand second to anybody' when it comes to civil rights August 31, 2020 | 8:03 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 26: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots makes a throw as Jarrett Stidham #4 looks on during Patriots Training camp at Gillette Stadium on August 26, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patriots
Bill Belichick remains mum on starting QB as Patriots wind down camp August 31, 2020 | 8:01 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 29: Christian Vazquez #42 of the Boston Red Sox looks on during the third inning against the Washington Nationalsat Fenway Park on August 29, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. All players are wearing #42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. The day honoring Jackie Robinson, traditionally held on April 15, was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Should the Red Sox have done more at the trading deadline? August 31, 2020 | 5:45 PM
Michael Dwyer
Patriots
'Nobody works harder than Cam does': Bill Belichick raved about Cam Newton August 31, 2020 | 5:05 PM
NFL
NFL reveals more in-game social and racial justice plans August 31, 2020 | 4:05 PM
Michael Dwyer
Red Sox
Reports: Red Sox trade Kevin Pillar to Rockies, Josh Osich to the Cubs August 31, 2020 | 3:56 PM
MLB Trade Deadline
Here's a running list of all of the Red Sox trades August 31, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Why these dark days of the Red Sox still hold hope for the future August 31, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Michael Dwyer
Patriots
Cam Newton absent from Patriots practice on Monday August 31, 2020 | 12:04 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
Chad Finn: There actually is a reason to miss those Patriots preseason games August 31, 2020 | 9:58 AM
CHARLES KRUPA
College Sports
Former Georgetown coach John Thompson dies at 78 August 31, 2020 | 9:55 AM
Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Gardner Minshew II, left, hands the ball off to running back Leonard Fournette during NFL football training camp, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP)
NFL
Jaguars waive Leonard Fournette after failing to trade him August 31, 2020 | 8:38 AM
Brock Holt was designated for assignment by the Brewers.
Red Sox
Brock Holt salutes cutout fans at Fenway Park August 30, 2020 | 7:45 PM
Bruins
Bruins hope stars lead way facing elimination vs. Lightning August 30, 2020 | 6:00 PM
Red Sox
Rafael Devers hits two home runs, Red Sox top Nats 9-5 August 30, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Bobby Dalbec watches the ball after hitting a his first career home run.
Red Sox
Bobby Dalbec hits a home run in his MLB debut August 30, 2020 | 4:29 PM