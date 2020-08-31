What was the Red Sox’ best acquisition? Freedom from luxury-tax penalties

The Red Sox made two more trades Monday, shipping Kevin Pillar to the Rockies and reliever Josh Osich to the Cubs. In both cases, they received a player to be named.

The biggest accomplishment, however, was that Monday’s trade deadline passing also meant the luxury-tax penalties the Sox have been incurring will reset for 2021. That creates considerably more flexibility in putting together a better roster, which is important because the coming offseason will be one where creativity will be required.

It remains uncertain to what degree fans will be allowed into games in 2021 and every team has already taken a financial beating with the loss of revenue this season. The free-agent market could be barren, even for the best players, and some teams may be compelled to shed payroll by trading stars. Controlling costs this season and adding to their prospect depth has positioned the Sox to take advantage of the situation.