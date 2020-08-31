Here’s a running list of all of the Red Sox trades ahead of Monday’s deadline

Ahead of Monday’s trade deadline, the Red Sox are “remaining active” and will likely look to rebuild a roster that has struggled this season. Over the past week, the team has made it clear that, in the words of team president Sam Kennedy, no one on the team is “untouchable.”

Last Friday, they traded pitchers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree to the Philadelphia Phillies for right-handed pitchers Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold. The Red Sox made another move on Sunday when they traded Mitch Moreland to the San Diego Padres for minor league infielder Hudson Potts and outfielder Jeisson Rosario.

Advertisement

The Red Sox also released infielder Marco Hernandez and called up infielder Bobby Dalbec to replace Moreland.

Here’s a running list of all of the team’s moves:

No more moves for the Red Sox?

Multiple reporters, including The Athletic’s Chad Jennings and WEEI’s Rob Bradford, report that the Red Sox have made all their moves.

I'm told the Red Sox are done. No more moves after the Pillar and Osich trades. Roster moves coming, obviously, but no more trades. — Chad Jennings (@chadjennings22) August 31, 2020

Meanwhile, the passing of the trade deadline means this season counts in terms of re-setting the luxury tax penalties for the Red Sox. Pop the corks. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) August 31, 2020

The Cubs will get Josh Osich

As reported earlier by MLB Networks insider Jon Heyman, the team traded pitcher Josh Osich to the Chicago Cubs for a “player to be announced” and cash considerations.

The #RedSox today traded LHP Josh Osich to the Chicago Cubs, in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 31, 2020

The Rockies have acquired Kevin Pillar

The team has confirmed that the Colorado Rockies will get outfielder Kevin Pillar. They will receive either a player to be announced or cash, as well as an international amateur signing bonus pool space.