Reports: Red Sox trade Kevin Pillar to Rockies, Josh Osich to the Cubs

The Red Sox are continuing to move players ahead of Monday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline.

The Sox traded outfielder Kevin Pillar — a free-agent-to-be following this season — to the Colorado Rockies. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Red Sox will receive a player to be named as well as international bonus pool money in exchange for the veteran.

The team also traded lefthanded reliever Josh Osich to the Cubs for a player to be named, according to multiple reports.

Pillar, who signed a one-year, $4.25 million deal with the Sox in spring training, emerged as an everyday outfielder after Andrew Benintendi got injured. He hit .274/.325/.470 while engaging in almost nightly acts of self-sacrifice in right field. He was particularly impactful against lefties, hitting .286/.340/.551 in 53 plate appearances.

However, with the Sox out of contention and Pillar eligible for free agency after the season, the Sox dealt him while they could get future value in return.

Osich, claimed off waivers from the White Sox in October, struck out 20 and walked five in 15 2/3 innings, proving particularly difficult for lefties. However, he also got hit hard when missing his spots in the strike zone, allowing six homers. Jon Heyman of MLB Network was first to report the Osich deal.