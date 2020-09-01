Andrew Benintendi might be out for the remainder of the season

Andrew Benintendi’s season might be over after playing in only 14 games.

Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke told reporters in a Zoom press conference Tuesday that the outfielder is still experiencing soreness from the rib cage strain injury that placed him on the 10-day injury list on Aug. 12.

“I think that’s a possibility,” Roenicke said when asked if Benintendi would be out for the rest of the season. “I hope somewhere along the lines here we get rid of the soreness and he’s able to progress quickly. But it’s just too hard to say.”

Roenicke mentioned that he expected Benintendi to miss more than 10 days. However, he said that Benintendi is “still a ways away” from returning to the Red Sox lineup.

“He’s still on the treadmill. He’s doing some incline walking. He’s better sleeping now, he doesn’t have as much pain as he did before,” Roenicke said. “But it’s still there. Any rotational activity is still painful. So unfortunately this thing is slow like we possibly thought it could be.”

If Benintendi’s season is indeed over, it would cap off what’s been an all-around disappointing season for him. He’s hitting just .103 in 39 at-bats with zero home runs and only one run batted in. He also has a paltry .442 OPS, down from the .774 OPS he had last season.