Marcell Ozuna hits three homers in Braves’ 10-3 rout of Red Sox

The Red Sox fall to 12-24 on the season.

Marcell Ozuna celebrates with his teammates after one of his three home runs. –The Associated Press
GETHIN COOLBAUGH,
September 1, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Marcell Ozuna hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career and finished with six RBIs, leading the Atlanta Braves to a 10-3 rout of the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Ozuna, who was 3 for 5, hit a two-run homer in the first inning, a solo shot in the seventh and a three-run blast in the eighth. It was the eight-year veteran’s second multi-homer effort in the last 10 games and the 10th of his career.

Ozuna hit his first two homers over the Green Monster in left before launching his last to deep center to become the first National League player to hit three homers in a game at Fenway Park.

Austin Riley hit a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth. Ender Inciarte, Dansby Swanson and Freddie Freeman each had an RBI for the Braves.

Atlanta has won two straight after dropping three of five.

Braves right-hander Ian Anderson (2-0) allowed two runs and struck out eight over six innings in his second big league start. The 22-year-old fanned six and took a no-hitter into the sixth in his debut against the New York Yankees last Wednesday before allowing a solo homer in a 5-1 win.

Alex Verdugo, Rafael Devers and Jackie Bradley Jr. each had RBI singles for Boston. Robert Stock (0-1) gave up two runs on three hits after Red Sox starter Ryan Weber allowed two runs on four hits over four innings.

Boston had won two of three before a 10-3 loss to Atlanta on Tuesday.

Riley hit a line-drive single with runners on second and third and nobody out to give the Braves a 3-2 lead. Inciarte beat out an infield single two batters later to double the lead.

Swanson and Freeman each hit RBI singles before Ozuna’s third homer capped Atlanta’s five-run eighth.

Devers tied the game at 2-2 with a two-out single in the third after Verdugo’s RBI single two batters prior.

RESET BUTTON

Earlier Tuesday, the Red Sox’s official Twitter account posted a picture of a finger pressing a “reset” button on a keyboard with the caption “iykyk” — short for “if you know you know.”

It was a nod to the team resetting its competitive balance tax for the 2021 season. After receiving backlash from fans, the team deleted the tweet and later posted, “You ever miss with a tweet? Same.”

Boston had the majors’ sixth-highest projected payroll entering 2020 at $177,136,540.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: LF Ronald Acuña Jr. (hamstring tightness) went through extensive running drills before the game but was held out of the lineup. Acuña is day-to-day and could return Wednesday. “He felt something yesterday. That was kind of what led to the caution today,” manager Brian Snitker said. … 2B Ozzie Albies (right wrist inflammation) is on track to begin taking batting practice by the end of the week.

Red Sox: DH J.D. Martinez (left hand) received treatment before the game and was expected to be available to pinch hit, but he did not enter the game. … LF Andrew Benintendi (right rib cage strain) is working on a treadmill and experiencing less pain but remains a ways away from baseball activities. “Unfortunately, this thing is slow like we thought it possibly could be,” manager Ron Roenicke said. Roenicke said it’s a possibility Benintendi might not return this season. … LHP Darwinzon Hernandez (left AC joint sprain) is a few days away from resuming baseball activities.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Robbie Erlin (0-0, 6.00 ERA) is set to start Wednesday’s series finale in Boston. Red Sox LHP Mike Kickham will make his first MLB appearance since Sept. 13, 2014, either in an opener or long relief role.

Red Sox

