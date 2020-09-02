Breathing easier that Xander Bogaerts wasn’t traded, and other Red Sox thoughts

His top three statistical comps are uninspiring: Eddie Perez, the former Greg Maddux whisperer with the Braves, and a pair of ex-Red Sox, Lenny Webster and longtime Carlton Fisk caddie Bob Montgomery.

Vazquez is not a star, and he’ll probably be regressing when the Red Sox are competitive again.

3. My favorite deal was the one Chaim Bloom made last week, getting two live arms in Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold from the Phillies for 32-year-old free-agent-to-be Brandon Workman and perennially adequate Heath Hembree. It’s the kind of deal noncontenders covet at the deadline.

I think there’s a decent chance they repair Pivetta, who is homer-prone but has quality stuff, having struck out 421 in 396⅓ innings, and Seabold is legitimately promising even without an especially high ceiling. This deal has a chance to look really good in two or three years.

4. Workman was a fine pitcher here when healthy; he was essential in the 2013 postseason, serving as Koji Uehara’s primary righthanded setup man in the World Series, and he was unexpectedly lights-out last year after injuries robbed him of so much of his prime. (Admit it: You didn’t know he was already 32.)

His was a satisfying story of perseverance, but this was the ideal time to deal him. Heck, last spring, they wouldn’t have received even someone to be Sea Dogs roster-filler for him.

5. The easygoing, clutch Moreland is someone who will be remembered well by Red Sox fans, but he’s almost 35 and of little use in a rebuild. Getting lottery tickets in infielder Hudson Potts and center fielder Jeisson Rosario is an intriguing return, even if they end up being the next coming of Wilton Veras and Jeff McNeely.

Josh Osich (sent to the Cubs) was an undistinguished member of the bullpen carousel, and Kevin Pillar is a decent stick and excellent glove who would be a nice addition in a contending year but is the kind of guy you deal for anything when you’re in the condition the Red Sox are in.

6. Much of Bloom’s approach in this job is to incrementally increase the talent and depth in the organization without raising costs. He did that at the deadline — hey, the Red Sox’ Alternate Site team is a lot more interesting than it was two weeks ago — and I believe one of his greatest strengths will prove to be an ability to find undervalued talent.

But the Sox desperately have to get it right in the draft, too, especially with a high pick coming in 2021. It’s ridiculous that this organization hasn’t developed a legit MLB starting pitcher since Clay Buchholz showed up in 2007. To put it another way: Bloom isn’t finding his next Blake Snell on the waiver wire, you know?

7. The worst season I’m aware of a quality, proven Red Sox player having occurred in 1968, when George Scott hit .171 with a .473 OPS at age 24. Scott, who finished 10th in the AL MVP race for the ’67 Impossible Dreamers, bounced back to have a fine career.

I do hope we can say the same a few years from now regarding Andrew Benintendi, who was hitting .103 with a .442 OPS before going on the disabled list with what looks like a season-ending rib cage injury.

I still believe he’s going to be a fine player for a long time, but the 2020 season is always going to jump out for all the wrong reasons on the back of Benintendi’s baseball card.

8. As much as it might have appeased the fans, the Red Sox were right not to bring back Brock Holt after he got released by the Brewers. His popularity in Boston was well-deserved — he was a hard-working and useful player and a mensch in the community — but he’s not a fit now.

They need to be playing the kids — Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec, Jonathan Arauz — as they play out the September string. There’s no reason to make a veteran like Holt part of their present when he’s not going to be part of their future.

9. Here’s J.D. Martinez’s average season in his first two years with the Red Sox: .317/.392/.593, 40 homers, 118 RBIs. Here’s J.D. Martinez’s three-season average with the Houston Astros before he was released before the 2014 season: .251/.300/.387, 8 homers, 42 RBIs.

And here is his 2020 so far, projected to 162 games: .208/.299/.375, 14 homers, 69 RBIs.

It’s not the largest sample, but his struggles have been alarming. It can’t all be due to the limited use of video.