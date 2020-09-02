Breathing easier that Xander Bogaerts wasn’t traded, and other Red Sox thoughts

Chad Finn shares nine thoughts on the current state of the 2020 Red Sox...

Xander Bogaerts.
Xander Bogaerts. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
Sports columnist
September 2, 2020 | 2:09 PM

COMMENTARY

Playing nine innings while assuming a lot of Red Sox fans are going to be rooting for Mitch Moreland and the “Slam Diego” Padres the rest of the way …

1. Our official Red Sox trade deadline summary: I like all of the trades. I thought they’d do more. And there’s one thing I’m really glad they didn’t do.

Had the Red Sox traded Xander Bogaerts — a 27-year-old two-time All-Star who does everything right off the field, signed for a bargain rate, and should be the face of the post-Mookie Red Sox for at least the next half-dozen years — there would have been no logical reason whatsoever for fans to invest any time or faith in this organization.

Bogaerts, like Betts to a slightly lesser degree, is the kind of player and person an organization dreams of discovering and developing; genuine cornerstones like him come along about once a decade.

Had they traded him for prospects — something they shamelessly would have tried to justify by saying it wasn’t fair to keep him around for a rebuild — it would have confirmed that A) they expect to be lousy for the foreseeable future and B) their priorities do not include retaining homegrown stars once they start making some money.

This already is the most boring team they’ve had since probably 1992. At least they didn’t make it worse.

2. There is one Red Sox veteran of some distinction that I was kind of hoping they’d move, providing they got at least a slight overpay prospect-wise in return. I wanted to see the rumors that the Red Sox were talking to the Padres and Mets about Christian Vazquez come true.

I understand he’s valuable because there’s such a dearth of quality catching right now, and he did have a breakout year last season with 23 homers after hitting just 10 in his first four years. But he’s also 30, overrated defensively, and has a .695 OPS this year, up just slightly from his career .689.

